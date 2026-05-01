Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attended a Labour Day event at a Dhirpur construction site, interacting with workers and lauding their contribution. She reaffirmed the Delhi government's commitment to protecting their rights and ensuring their overall welfare.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday attended the International Labour Day programme held at the Sant Nirankari Hospital construction site in Dhirpur. During her visit, the Chief Minister interacted with construction workers at the site and took stock of ongoing development work.

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CM Extends Greetings, Reaffirms Commitment

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended greetings to workers on the occasion of International Labour Day, lauding their role in nation-building and reaffirming the government's commitment to their welfare. "Work is victory! Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all worker brothers and sisters on International Labour Day. The contribution of our dedicated workers to the reconstruction and progress of the nation is paramount," Gupta said in a message posted on X.

She further expressed gratitude to the working community for their "selfless service and hard work," adding that the Delhi government remains committed to safeguarding workers' rights and ensuring their overall welfare. "I respectfully salute your selfless service and hard work. The Government of Delhi is fully committed to honouring workers, protecting their rights, and ensuring their all-around welfare," she said.

Significance of International Labour Day

International Labour Day is observed annually on May 1 to honour the contributions of workers and advocate for their rights globally. The day commemorates the struggles and achievements of the labour movement, serving as a reminder to ensure fair practices, safe working conditions, and dignity for all workers.

The Labour Day observance served as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for labour rights and the critical imperative to ensure safety, health, and dignity for all workers amidst evolving challenges.