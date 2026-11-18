The NIA arrested Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) supporter Surinder Singh at Delhi's IGI Airport following his deportation from the US. He is accused of glorifying the Rajpura-Shambhu railway blast and supporting the banned terrorist group.

NIA Arrests KZF Supporter at Delhi Airport

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a supporter of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi after his deportation from the United States. Surinder Singh alias Thikriwal was detained by the US authorities and deported in coordination with the US government, the NIA said.

Thikriwal was arrested in the case related to the blast on the railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) at KM No. 1174-5, between Shambhu and Rajpura stations, on April 27 this year. The blast was carried out to further the terror activities of the KZF, disrupt communal harmony and destabilise law and order in Punjab.

During the investigation, the NIA said it surfaced that after the incident of Rajpur-Shambu railway track blast, Thikriwal posted a video on his Facebook account glorifying and supporting the incident. In the video, the NIA said Thikriwal also extended support to the accused persons behind the criminal conspiracy, including deceased Jagroop Singh, who died while carrying out the blast. "He described Khalistan Zindabad Force, a banned terrorist organisation, as “Qaumi Organisation” and called Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta, a Designated Individual Terrorist (DIT), as 'the general of the Qaum'," said the NIA.

The NIA had opened a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the accused during the investigation. Multiple criminal cases are also registered against him in different districts of Punjab. With this arrest, the NIA has so far arrested eight accused in the Rajpura-Shambhu blast case. The agency’s investigation into the wider conspiracy continues, as part of its efforts to dismantle the growing nexus between terrorists and their associates based abroad, and to break their funding and infrastructure.