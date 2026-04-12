The J&K Students Association wrote to EAM S Jaishankar, seeking his urgent intervention to repatriate the mortal remains of six youths from Poonch and Rajouri who were charred to death in a tragic road accident in Kuwait on April 9.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Saturday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking urgent intervention for the repatriation of mortal remains of six youths from Jammu and Kashmir who lost their lives in a road accident in Kuwait.

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In a letter addressed to the External Affairs Minister, the Association expressed deep grief over the deaths of the young men hailing from Poonch and Rajouri districts, who were killed in a tragic road accident on April 9 near the Saad Al Abdullah area in Kuwait.

Details of the Tragic Accident

National Convenor of the Association Nasir Khuehami said the victims were returning from work when the accident took place. He stated, "The victims, Fareed Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohd Khaliq, Mukhtar Ahmed, Mumtaz Rashid, and Tasweer Hussain were returning from work when their vehicle collided with another on a busy highway and subsequently caught fire. Most of them were unable to escape and were charred to death on the spot."

Acccording to a relaease the letter said, "as per the information received, the deceased; Fareed Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohd Khaliq, Mukhtar Ahmed, Mumtaz Rashid, Tasweer Hussain, Mohd Naeem, and another youth--lost their lives in a devastating accident on Road No. 6 near Saad Al Abdullah, Kuwait, on the evening of April 9, 2026."

The letter further stated that the victims were returning from work when their vehicle collided with another vehicle on a busy highway, after which it caught fire. "The victims were returning from work when their vehicle collided with another on a busy highway, following which the vehicle caught fire. Tragically, most of them were unable to escape and were charred to death on the spot," the letter further stated.

Victims Were Sole Breadwinners

"All the deceased hailed from the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu & Kashmir and belonged to economically modest backgrounds. They had migrated to Kuwait in pursuit of better livelihood opportunities and were the sole breadwinners for their families. Their untimely demise has left their families and entire communities in deep shock and mourning. The sudden loss of the deceased has created an irreplaceable void in the lives of their loved ones, leaving them in deep anguish and grief," the letter read.

Appeal for Repatriation

It further urged that, in view of the tragedy, the bereaved families wish to perform the last rites of the deceased in their homeland and sought urgent intervention from the External Affairs Ministry to facilitate the repatriation process. "In light of this unfortunate tragedy, the bereaved families wish to perform the last rites of the deceased in their homeland in accordance with their cultural and religious traditions," as per the letter. (ANI)