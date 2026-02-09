RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha called the Opposition's planned no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla a desperate, unnecessary step. Congress MPs have signed the motion, which other parties like the SP and DMK support.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Monday criticised the Opposition's move to bring a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, calling it an act driven by "desperation" and lacking constitutional or political significance, alleging that the Opposition is resorting to "unnecessary steps" in an effort to revive itself. Speaking to ANI, Kushwaha said, "The Opposition has become desperate, in this desperation, they take unconstitutional, unnecessary steps as they want to somehow revive themselves. The motion they are bringing now has no meaning whatsoever."

Opposition Plans No-Confidence Motion

Kushwaha's remarks came after Congress MPs signed a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources said. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also commented on the issue, stating,"I have already said that the Speaker was insulted and he is pressurized so much that he himself has to make statements. The women MPs cannot raise hands on the PM. There are 11 Congress MPs including me and all are very serious... This statement is very wrong and was made under the pressure of the government... The PM did not have the courage to come to the House, which is why the Speaker had to make such a statement on his behalf, which is wrong..."

The Opposition MPs are planning to move a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla in the second half of the budget session, as a 20-day notice period is needed for such a motion. The motion has the support of the Samajwadi Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has not yet declared its position. Congress' floor managers are in talks with other parties. Sources added that the party has clarified that it has enough MPs to submit a no-confidence motion notice. Even if one or two parties do not support it, Congress intends to move the motion within the constitutional timeframe.

Backdrop of the Motion

This comes in the backdrop of the Opposition alleging that the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

House Adjourned Amid Disruptions

The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions by the Opposition benches, demanding a discussion on the India-US trade framework today. The House was adjourned and will reconvene at 11 AM on Tuesday (February 10). (ANI)