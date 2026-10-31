District Police Kupwara organized a live screening of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade in Simari, the first village of India along the LoC, to celebrate national unity with hundreds of residents and students in the remote border region.

Kupwara Hosts Live Screening of National Unity Day

District Police Kupwara, in coordination with the district administration, on Saturday organised a live screening of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade at Simari, recognised as the First Village of India along the Line of Control (LoC), in Karnah subdivision of Kupwara district. The parade was held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.

The initiative brought the national celebrations of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to the people of Simari and neighbouring villages of Karnah, enabling residents of this far-flung region to witness the national parade and be part of the celebrations commemorating the spirit of unity and integrity of the country. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of around 500 people, including a large number of students who gathered to watch the live telecast of the Ekta Diwas Parade from Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. The occasion provided an opportunity for people from different villages to come together and share in a celebration that holds special significance for every Indian.

Unity Across Borders

The initiative reflected the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat and conveyed a simple yet powerful message- the spirit of India belongs equally to every citizen, every village and every corner of the country. "No village is too remote to be connected with the spirit of the nation, and no distance can diminish the bond that unites India. From Ekta Nagar to Simari, the celebration was one, the spirit was one, and the message was one -United in Diversity, United as One Nation," Kupwara Police stated.

Significance of National Unity Day

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also known as National Unity Day, is observed annually on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and to honour his pivotal role in fostering national and political integration and unity in India. The day underscores the importance of maintaining the sovereignty, peace and integrity of the nation, encouraging citizens to pledge their commitment to unity in diversity.

Earlier, PM Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on the occasion of the former Deputy Prime Minister's birth anniversary. Patel's birth anniversary is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). Since 2014, October 31, the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, has been celebrated as National Unity Day to celebrate his efforts and contributions in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union. (ANI)