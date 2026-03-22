Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami approved Rs 50.27 crore for a Command & Control Centre in Haridwar for Kumbh Mela 2027. An initial Rs 20.11 crore has been released. Officials are directed to finish all infra projects by October 2026.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved the estimated cost of Rs 50.27 crore for the construction of the proposed Command and Control Centre-2 building in Haridwar under Kumbh Mela 2027. He has also sanctioned the release of the first instalment of Rs 20.11 crore for the financial year 2025-26, according to the CMO.

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Kumbh Mela Preparations Intensify

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government intensified development work in Haridwar, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directing officials to complete all permanent infrastructure projects by October 2026. In preparation for the Kumbh Mela 2027 to be held next year in Haridwar, special emphasis is being placed on the rapid development of infrastructure, the expansion of facilities for pilgrims, and the establishment of modern surveillance and control systems for enhanced security. Efforts are underway to fast-track the implementation of related projects on the ground. In this regard, the state government has approved the construction of a new Command and Control Centre building (CCR-2) for the Kumbh Mela, along with two new bridges over the Sukhi River and the Mayapur escape channel.

It is noteworthy that Pushkar Singh Dhami, during his visit to Haridwar last Monday, reviewed the preparations for Kumbh Mela 2027 and directed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements for the convenience, accessibility, and safety of pilgrims, while accelerating infrastructure development. He clearly stated that the state government would leave no stone unturned in organising the Kumbh Mela. On this occasion, he also instructed that construction work on the CCR-2 building and both bridges be initiated at the earliest. In compliance with these directions, the required approvals for all three key projects have now been issued at the government level.

New Bridge Approved for Pilgrim Safety

In the same sequence, the government has also approved the construction of a 44.80-meter-long double-lane bridge (cable net arch) on the Sukhi River, replacing the existing causeway on the road leading to the Kankhal cremation ground. During the monsoon season, waterlogging and strong currents at the causeway pose a significant risk to life and property, including incidents of vehicles being swept away. The proposed bridge will effectively mitigate these risks and provide a separate, safe, and smooth route for pilgrims during the Kumbh Mela and other bathing festivals. The bridge will include pedestrian footpaths and approach roads on both sides. The total approved cost of this project is ₹13.21 crore, with ₹5.28 crore released as the first instalment. (ANI)