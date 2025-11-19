Union Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy announced a transformative roadmap for Rourkela Steel Plant, including a ₹30,000 crore expansion to double its capacity and a ₹9,000 crore modernization plan to ensure global competitiveness.

In a significant visit to Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy underscored the plant's central role in India's industrial growth and outlined a transformative expansion roadmap. Calling RSP a pillar of India's steel journey, the Minister said it was a "proud moment" to visit the country's first Public Sector Integrated Steel Plant. "For over six decades, RSP has not just operated but flourished. It has emerged as a major player and a foundation stone of our domestic steel industry," he noted.

Union Minister praised the dedication of the RSP workforce. "I congratulate the RSP collective for the substantial improvements achieved in production, productivity, and techno-economics,"* he said.

New Projects and Modernisation Efforts

During the visit, he inaugurated the modern 1 MTPA Slab Caster at Steel Melting Shop-2, constructed with a Capex of approximately ₹1,100 crore, and inspected progress at the Coke Oven Battery 7 and the new Pellet Plant currently under construction.

Boosting Raw Material Security

Highlighting positive growth in raw materials, the Minister noted that the Odisha Group of Mines had increased production by over 5% this year and was expected to cross nearly 15 million tonnes in FY 2025-26, ensuring stronger raw material security for RSP.

₹39,000 Crore Expansion and Modernisation Roadmap

Outlining the expansion agenda, he said, "We are planning for RSP expansion-doubling the capacity of RSP at about ₹30,000 crore." He added further, "We are also taking up modernisation of the plant for about ₹9,000 crore, ensuring RSP remains globally competitive and future-ready."

Driving Socioeconomic Growth in the Region

The Minister emphasised that the Ministry was working closely with the Odisha Government. "We are actively coordinating with the State Government so that the expansion progresses efficiently and in a cordial, collaborative environment," he said.

Discussing the broader regional impact, Kumaraswamy highlighted the socioeconomic gains. "This expansion will generate more employment for local youth, create greater opportunities for MSMEs, and strengthen community development," he said. He added that the increased capacity would position RSP as a major producer of high-quality and special steel.

Aligning with India's National Steel Policy

Linking this growth to national priorities, he stated,"Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the National Steel Policy aims to expand India's steel capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030-31. Reducing import dependence and boosting specialty steel production through the PLI Scheme are critical to this mission."

Vision for Rourkela as a Premier Steel Hub

Reaffirming his confidence in Rourkela's industrial future, Kumaraswamy said, "Rourkela is going to be a premier steel hub of the country in the near future. The progress here will benefit not only the city but the entire state and the nation." (ANI)

