Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy met the Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi for a detailed review of steel-related developments in the state, particularly the operations and expansion of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), Steel Ministry said on Wednesday. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram was also present during the meeting.

Terming the interaction "fruitful," Union Minister Kumaraswamy said the discussions centred around strengthening Odisha's position as a leading steel and mining hub. Senior officials from the Ministry of Steel and the Odisha Government participated in the deliberations.

Focus on Rourkela Steel Plant and Production Boost

The Minister noted that the talks covered three key areas. "We discussed the functioning of the Rourkela Steel Plant, the planned expansion of the facility, and various issues related to increasing steel and mining production in Odisha," he said. He highlighted that Odisha, with its rich mineral resources and robust industrial base, remains an essential pillar for India's steel growth strategy.

Odisha CM Assures Full Cooperation for 2030 Vision

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Kumaraswamy said that the Chief Minister assured full cooperation in facilitating the expansion of RSP and the broader development of the steel sector. "The Chief Minister assured full support of the State Government to help us achieve Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of reaching 300 million tonnes of steel capacity by 2030," he stated.

Centre-State Synergy to Drive Industrial Growth

The meeting reflects a growing synergy between the central and state leadership in accelerating industrial expansion in Odisha, which contributes a major share to India's steel and mining output.

Reaffirming commitment to continued collaboration, he said that coordinated efforts would play a vital role in boosting production capabilities, modernising infrastructure, and supporting national economic goals. The discussion marked another step forward in strengthening Odisha's role as one of India's most important steel-producing regions and advancing the country's march towards the 300 MT steel capacity milestone. (ANI)