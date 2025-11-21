Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi held a meeting to discuss strengthening Odisha's steel sector, focusing on the Rourkela Steel Plant's expansion. The CM assured full support for the national steel capacity goals.

Odisha CM Pays Tribute to Dr. Harekrushna Mahtab

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in the presence of Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, on Friday paid floral tribute to Utkal Keshari Dr. Harekrushna Mahtab on his birth anniversary at the premises of the Odisha Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, along with Cabinet Minister and MLAs, also paid tribute to Mahtab.

Union Minister Reviews Steel Sector Developments in Odisha

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy met the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, for a detailed review of steel-related developments in the state, particularly the operations and expansion of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), the Steel Ministry said. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram was also present during the meeting.

Terming the interaction "fruitful," Union Minister Kumaraswamy said the discussions centred around strengthening Odisha's position as a leading steel and mining hub. Senior officials from the Ministry of Steel and the Odisha Government participated in the deliberations.

Focus on Rourkela Steel Plant and Mining

The Minister noted that the talks covered three key areas. "We discussed the functioning of the Rourkela Steel Plant, the planned expansion of the facility, and various issues related to increasing steel and mining production in Odisha," he said.

He highlighted that Odisha, with its rich mineral resources and robust industrial base, remains an essential pillar for India's steel growth strategy.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Kumaraswamy said that the Chief Minister assured full cooperation in facilitating the expansion of RSP and the broader development of the steel sector. "The Chief Minister assured full support of the State Government to help us achieve Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of reaching 300 million tonnes of steel capacity by 2030," he stated. (ANI)