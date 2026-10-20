To ensure security for the International Kullu Dussehra Festival, 1,265 police and home guard personnel have been deployed. The venue is divided into six sectors, monitored by 155 CCTVs and drones, with the operation overseen by eight DSPs.

A total of 1,265 police and home guard personnel have been deployed across six sectors to ensure security and maintain law and order during the International Kullu Dussehra Festival, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Sengar said.

Speaking to reporters, Sengar said 1,125 police personnel and 140 home guards have been assigned duties across the festival venue, with the entire security operation being overseen by eight officers of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank. “For the International Kullu Dussehra festival celebrated in our town of Kullu, we have deployed 1,125 police personnel and 140 home guards to ensure the safety of the public and the security of the fair. Their duties have been divided across six sectors, with the entire operation being overseen by eight officers of the rank of DSP,” he said.

High-Tech Surveillance in Place

He added that surveillance would be carried out through a centralised control room using 155 CCTV cameras, while drone cameras would also monitor the entire fairground.

Sector-wise Security Arrangement

Explaining the sector-wise arrangements, Sengar said the first sector stretches from Sultanpur to Rath Maidan, while the second covers the exhibition grounds and Devta grounds. The third sector includes the sports grounds and the main fairgrounds, and the fourth covers Kala Kendra. The fifth sector has been dedicated to traffic management, while the sixth encompasses the CCTV control room and Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Sengar said.

Significance of the Festival

Vijayadashami marks the conclusion of Navratri and celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival is associated with Lord Shri Ram's victory over Ravana and is observed through traditional rituals and the burning of Ravana effigies. (ANI)