Kulgam Police and Revenue Department demolished two illegal shops of notorious offender Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh in Drien Dawlatabad. The drive targets the narcotics trade and illegal land encroachment as part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir' campaign.

In a dual-purpose operation aimed at dismantling both the narcotics trade and illegal land encroachments, Kulgam Police, in collaboration with the Revenue Department, executed a decisive demolition drive on Tuesday. The action centred on Survey No. 197 in the village of Drien Dawlatabad, where authorities targeted structures built on state-owned land by a notorious habitual offender.

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Under a heavy security blanket and in coordination with civil administration, the police demolished two illegal shops. These structures belonged to Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mohd. Jamal Sheikh, a resident of Drinen, who has been a persistent figure on the department's radar. The demolition serves as a stark message from the district administration: criminal proceeds and illegal holdings will not be tolerated.

Notorious Offender with Extensive Criminal Record

The accused, Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, is not a new name to law enforcement. His extensive criminal record includes a string of narcotics-related offences and local disturbances. Several NDPS Act cases named him in FIR No. 150/2018, FIR No. 251/2020, FIR No. 87/2020 and FIR No. 101/2023. Beyond his involvement in the drug trade, Sheikh is also implicated in five additional cases related to local unrest and stone-pelting incidents, marking him as a significant threat to the region's stability.

Police Vow to Dismantle Drug Ecosystem

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam, Anayat Ali Choudhary (IPS), oversaw the coordination of the drive. He emphasised that the police are moving beyond simple arrests to target the physical and financial "ecosystem" that allows drug peddling to thrive.

"Kulgam Police is committed to dismantling the ecosystem of drug peddling and criminal activities in the district. Strict action against drug peddlers, habitual offenders, and those encroaching on State land will continue in close coordination with the civil administration," said Choudhary.

'War on Drugs' to Safeguard Youth

The SSP reiterated that the "War on Drugs" is ultimately a mission to safeguard the future of the Kashmiri youth. He issued a direct appeal to community elders and the younger generation to partner with the police. The war on drugs, Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir, aims to ensure a peaceful, secure, and drug-free society. The identity of any citizen sharing information regarding drug peddling or unlawful activities will remain strictly confidential.

This operation marks another milestone in the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir initiative, signalling that the law will reach every corner of the district to weed out the menace of narcotics.