BRS leader KTR criticized the Congress government for framing the Formula E bank transfer as a 'scam,' labelling them 'Scamgress.' He asserted the case proves BRS's clean governance and is a diversion from the 'Six Guarantees' demand.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday criticised the Congress for "projecting" a Rs 49 crore bank transfer to put Hyderabad on World Formula E racing as a "scam." Calling the party "Scamgress", he stressed that the BRS was only focused towards development. Taking it to X, he affirmed that there were no violations during the tenure of the BRS party, further stating that all the Congress government could do during the long tenure of 2 years and 4 months was to file a case in Formula E. "Two years and 4 months since coming to power. Two years of access to all documents and government machinery! And all that you could file a case for was in Formula E, where funds were transferred from bank to bank!!! This ACB charge sheet not just symbolises a clear desperation from the Revanth Reddy government but also a certificate of our spotless governance. This charge sheet demonstrates that there wasn't a single violation during BRS. We ran a government that focused on development & nothing but development. You want to project a Rs 49 crore bank-to-bank fund transfer that was used to put Hyderabad on the World Formula E racing as a "scam"? Dear utterly desperate Scamgress, bring it on!" he wrote.

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'Deliberate Attempt to Divert Attention'

Earlier today, KTR alleged that the revival of the Formula-E case charge sheet is a deliberate attempt by the Congress government to divert public attention from the BRS's demand to grant legal status to the "Six Guarantees" through a Private Member Bill. He further stated that the government was cornered after BRS exposed that the first file signed by the Chief Minister was missing. Reiterating his stand, KTR said the Formula-E case is "completely baseless" and lacks substance. He pointed out that even the government has admitted in its charge sheet that there was no wrongdoing. "The Rs 45 crore transferred from a bank in Telangana remains safe in the designated account. Not a single rupee has been diverted," he clarified.

Formula E Boosted Hyderabad's Global Reputation: KTR

Defending the initiative, KTR highlighted that the Formula-E race was brought to Hyderabad to enhance the city's global reputation and attract large-scale investments in the electric vehicle sector. He stated that the event generated nearly Rs 700 crore in economic benefits within a week, as confirmed by Nielsen, adding, "It was a prestigious event that positioned Hyderabad on the global map." (ANI)