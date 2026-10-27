BRS leader KTR blames CM Revanth Reddy for an artificial drought in Telangana, citing poor water management and neglect of farmers, while demanding the return of KCR to resolve the ongoing crisis and restore effective governance.

KTR Blames Government Negligence for Telangana Drought

Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President KTR has criticised the Revanth Reddy government, alleging that drought-like conditions in Telangana have arisen because of the Chief Minister’s inefficient administration and the government’s negligence. He strongly asserted that this is not a drought caused by nature, but one imposed on the people by Revanth Reddy’s failures.

He alleged that farmers are facing severe hardships due to a shortage of irrigation water, electricity problems, and a lack of urea, while the government remains indifferent. Even though water is flowing in the rivers, it is being released into the sea instead of being used for irrigation, he said, adding that the government has failed to supply available water to farmers.

Political Criticism and Calls for KCR's Return

Speaking at an event in Telangana Bhavan where several Congress and BJP leaders from the Nirmal constituency joined the BRS, KTR said that people were waiting for elections to be held so they could bring KCR back as Chief Minister. He remarked that people realise the value of light only when they experience darkness, just as they understand the value of a horse when they see a donkey.

KTR recalled that during KCR’s ten-year rule, Telangana provided farmers with 24-hour free electricity and irrigation facilities. He said the government supported people through welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, KCR Kit, Kalyana Lakshmi, and Shaadi Mubarak. He also stated that even during the COVID-19 crisis, the government purchased paddy from farmers and provided them with support.

KTR criticised the Congress party, alleging that people had been deceived into believing its election promises. He said Congress leaders had promised to implement all their guarantees within 100 days of coming to power but were now evading questions about their implementation. He demanded that the government openly admit if it could not fulfil its promises rather than trying to mislead the public. He also questioned why the Congress government had failed to fulfil its promises even after nearly three years, despite claiming it could do so within three months.

Water Management and Kaleshwaram Project Allegations

KTR alleged that the drought-like conditions in Telangana were not caused solely by nature and that the government’s failure to manage water was the main reason. He criticised the government for allowing water from the Godavari and Krishna rivers to flow wastefully into the sea despite its availability. He recalled that during his visit to the Kannepalli pump house on June 19, lakhs of cusecs of water were flowing downstream. He said they had urged the government to switch on the pumps and lift the water, but the government had failed to respond.

KTR alleged that the government was deliberately refusing to activate the Kaleshwaram pumps because doing so would expose the allegations it had made against the project over the years as false. In a sarcastic remark, he said that God had sent water for the people of Telangana, but “priest Revanth Reddy” had come in between and prevented it from reaching the people by refusing to press the button.

During his speech, KTR claimed that 750 TMC of water from the Godavari and 250 TMC from the Krishna had flowed into the sea. He said that if this water had been utilised properly, it could have provided irrigation to one crore acres of land. KTR expressed concern that farmers were watching their crops dry up before their eyes and were trying to save them by bringing water in tankers. He said Rythu Bandhu payments were not reaching farmers on time, while problems relating to electricity, urea, and irrigation water were becoming increasingly severe.

Sarcastic Remarks on Governance and Delhi Trips

He criticised the Chief Minister for prioritising visits to Delhi instead of resolving farmers’ problems. Mocking Revanth Reddy, KTR said the Chief Minister’s main job seemed to be visiting Delhi every month to pay his “EMI.” He declared that Revanth Reddy was not a regular Chief Minister but a “renewal CM,” alleging sarcastically that his Chief Minister’s position was renewed only after he paid his monthly EMI in Delhi. KTR also quipped that even if farmers did not receive their Rythu Bandhu payments, “Rahul Bandhu” was being delivered on time.

KTR alleged that under Revanth Reddy’s leadership, Telangana had become a platform for the Congress party’s exploitation. He criticised the Chief Minister for focusing on pleasing the Congress leadership in Delhi while neglecting the interests of the state. He remarked that while the BJP in Delhi was busy dividing people, the Congress in Telangana was busy exploiting them.

Future Outlook for Nirmal and BRS Strategy

Questioning the contributions of BJP MLA Maheshwar Reddy and MP Godam Nagesh, who won elections in Nirmal, KTR asked what they had actually achieved for the constituency. He recalled that the previous BRS government had worked toward establishing Nirmal as a separate district and developing a medical college, nursing college, lift irrigation facilities, Mission Bhagiratha projects, check dams, and oil palm factories.

KTR also criticised Indrakaran Reddy, who had served as a minister for ten years, for leaving the party after losing power. He said that although opportunists had left the party, those committed to the struggle remained with the BRS. KTR asserted that KCR’s leadership was the only sure way to protect Telangana and help the state emerge from its current crisis. He expressed confidence that Telangana could get back on track only if KCR returned as Chief Minister. He said there was a need to revive and strengthen the development and welfare programs implemented during KCR’s tenure.

Further, he remarked that the Congress government did not have much time left and predicted that the political situation would change within another year. He expressed confidence that under KCR’s leadership, Telangana would once again return to the path of development and welfare. KTR called on BRS leaders and party workers to strengthen the party further in Nirmal. He instructed them to expand party activities under the leadership of Ramcharan and advised young leaders Anil Jadhav and Johnson Rathod to remain accessible to the public. He announced that a massive public meeting would be held in Nirmal on November 11 and revealed that more leaders would join the party at the event. He also clarified that an appropriate decision would be taken at the right time regarding assigning suitable responsibilities to leaders and party workers who had been working hard for the party. (ANI)