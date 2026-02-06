BRS leader KTR criticises Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for delaying Rythu Bandhu payments until after municipal polls, accusing him of creating false hopes to deceive farmers and neglecting other welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his recent comments on the Rythu Bandhu scheme, accusing him of raising false hopes ahead of elections only to disappoint farmers later.

KTR questions Rythu Bandhu delay

Speaking in Rajanna Sircilla on Thursday, KTR stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is claiming he will deposit Rythu Bandhu funds after the municipal elections. "After the municipal elections, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is claiming that he will deposit Rythu Bandhu funds. How many crop seasons have already passed, and how many times has Rythu Bandhu actually been credited so far? How are municipal elections in any way an obstacle for the Chief Minister to deposit Rythu Bandhu amounts into farmers' accounts? Revanth Reddy is making these statements only to raise false hopes until the elections are over and then deceive people once again," KTR said.

'Congress sidelined welfare schemes'

KTR also targeted the Congress-led state government for its handling of welfare schemes, accusing it of neglecting programs that directly benefit citizens. "After coming to power by making reckless promises, the Congress government has sidelined welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak as well. Not a single promise given has been implemented. If people once again believe the Congress party's words and vote for it in the municipal elections, Congress will surely cheat the people yet again," he said.

CM's assurance on Rythu Bharosa

Earlier on Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the Rythu Bharosa benefit will be deposited into farmers' accounts soon after the Municipal elections conclude. "Like in the past, the government will disburse the Rs 9000 crore scheme benefit to the farmers' accounts." (ANI)