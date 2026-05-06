BRS's KT Rama Rao slammed the Revanth Reddy-led Congress govt as 'lame' for neglecting farmers. Speaking at a farmers' conference, he cited the recent deaths of seven farmers as 'murders' by the state and demanded KCR's rule return.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday spoke at the Telangana Farmers' Struggle Conference. Accusing the Revanth Reddy led Congress government of ignoring farmer he called the state government lame. "On this day marking four years of their deceitful betrayal, I spoke at the Telangana Farmers' Struggle Conference. Warangal district is the fortress of Kakatiya valor. It stood firm during the Telangana movement. Anything started on this fortress will succeed. If the arrow of struggle is aimed from here... the hearts of traitors will burn in agony! The unbearable situation must change, where farmers are breathing their last because there's no buyer for the harvested crop, and grain piles are all that's left. This lame Congress government must go. Farmer's ally KCR's rule must return," KTR said.

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Shed Collapse Kills Four Farmers

KTR's attack follows the death of four farmers and injuries to three other after a shed collapsed on them while they were taking shelter from heavy rain in Lakshettipet, Mancherial district, on Monday night. The victims had gathered inside the shed to escape the downpour when it suddenly collapsed. Four died on the spot. Locals shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. Police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and have begun an investigation.

According to a police official," Four farmers died, and three others were injured after a shed collapsed on them during a heavy rain last midnight. The victims had taken shelter inside the shed to escape the rain and storm around 12 a.m. Locals rushed the injured to a hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

KTR Demands Ex-Gratia, Blames Govt Neglect

KT Rama Rao slammed the state government on the incident accusing it of neglect. "In Mancherial district yesterday, in two separate incidents at procurement centers, four farmers tragically died and several others were injured when walls collapsed due to heavy rains and gusty winds. This is heartbreaking. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The state government should immediately announce an ex-gratia payment of ₹25 lakhs to the families of the deceased farmers and provide better medical assistance to the injured farmers. The Congress government is showing apathy by refusing to purchase the crops that farmers have toiled to grow over months. In just three days, seven farmers have died at various procurement centers. These are nothing but murders committed by the state government. I demand that the state government immediately purchase all the crops lying in warehouses and procurement centers across the state," he said.

K Kavitha Echoes Criticism, Blames Govt Negligence

Telangana Rakshana Sena's founder K Kavitha also slammed the Revanth Reddy government accusing it of neglecting the issues of farmers. "The death of four farmers due to the Congress government's negligence has caused profound dismay By failing to procure grain in a timely manner, this government has pushed seven farmers to their deaths in just a week In Kotthuru and Gampal lapalli villages of Lakshettipeta Mandal, Mancherial district, four out of 15 farmers who went to protect their sheaves from getting drenched in the untimely rains that struck at midnight lost their lives when a wall collapsed--this is unequivocally due to the government's negligence The families of the deceased farmers should be compensated with ex gratia payments and supported.. Immediate ex gratia should be announced and provided to the family of every farmer who died due to delays in grain procurement.. The procurement of yasangi grain should be expedited and completed swiftly," she said. (ANI)