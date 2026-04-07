BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the Revanth Reddy-led government for detaining senior party leaders, calling the move a 'cowardly' assault on democracy. The leaders were heading to support farmers protesting land acquisition.

KTR Condemns 'Cowardly' Detentions

In a scathing attack on the Revanth Reddy-led administration, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) condemned the detention of senior party leaders, describing the government's tactics as "cowardly" and a direct assault on democratic values. The outcry follows the police crackdown on BRS Deputy Floor Leaders T Harish Rao and Sabitha Indra Reddy, along with former MLAs Mahesh Reddy, Narender Reddy, and Methuku Anand. The leaders were reportedly placed under house arrest or detained while attempting to join farmers protesting land acquisition in the Parigi constituency.

KTR expressed strong condemnation, saying, "The Congress government's actions are cowardly, illegally placing former Minister Harish Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy, former MLAs Mahesh Reddy, Narender Reddy, Methuku Anand, and other leaders under house arrest while they were on their way to support farmers fighting to protect their lands."

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KTR expressed fierce indignation over the use of law enforcement to stifle political opposition. He alleged that the Congress government is resorting to "illegal detentions" because it is afraid of being questioned, adding, "Trying to suppress questioning voices using police force amounts to killing democracy."

Land Acquisition and Broken Promises

At the heart of the conflict is the government's plan to acquire 1,200 acres of land across Kadlapur and Rapolu villages for a proposed industrial park. KTR accused the government of prioritising land-grabbing over the welfare of the poor.

KTR highlighted the government's failure to deliver on the "Six Guarantees," including the Rythu Bharosa and comprehensive loan waivers. "The Revanth Reddy government has abandoned the promises made to the people and is now targeting the lands of the poor," KTR said. "The government, which has failed to implement schemes like Rythu Bharosa, loan waivers, and the six guarantees, is troubling farmers and resorting to land acquisition in the name of industries."

He claimed that while the Congress has failed to bring a single major industry to the state in the last two and a half years, it has shown "predatory interest" in acquiring farmers' lands.

He alleged that while no industries have been brought to the state in the past two and a half years, "the government is showing great interest in grabbing land, occupying lands like thieves and dividing villages."

BRS Vows to Continue Fight

Reminding the public of the BRS's origins, KTR noted that the party's leadership is seasoned in facing state repression. He emphasised that the party has stood by the people since the Telangana movement days and remains unfazed by the current government's "tactics of intimidation."

KTR noted, "Arrests, jails, and illegal cases are not new to BRS leaders. We have faced all this since the movement days and have always stood by the people."

He assured that the party will not be intimidated, saying, "No one will be afraid of the government's threats or intimidation. The fight for the people will continue." He demanded the immediate release of the detained leaders and an end to the land acquisition, emphasising, "No matter how much repression the government resorts to, we will stand by the victims."