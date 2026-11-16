BRS leader KTR has attacked Congress and BJP state leaders, alleging they lack dignity and act as 'errand boys' or 'bodyguards' to national figures, undermining the self-respect upon which Telangana was founded.

KTR Slams Congress and BJP Leaders for Compromising Dignity of Office

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 16 (ANI): BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Congress and the BJP in Telangana, accusing their state leaders of compromising the dignity of their public offices while displaying allegiance to their national leadership. In a post on X, Rama Rao criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his conduct during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Hyderabad on Saturday. He also took exception to TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and a state minister running alongside Rahul Gandhi’s motorcycle during a rally organised with gig workers. “Dignity of office seems like a rare trait with Telangana Congress and BJP leaders,” KTR remarked, alleging that the Chief Minister was behaving like a bodyguard of the Gandhi family and other state leaders were acting like errand boys. The BRS leader also criticised BJP leaders over their gestures towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah, referring to the incidents of touching his feet and carrying his footwear. Describing such conduct as unbecoming of public representatives, he questioned whether the leaders were upholding the dignity associated with their constitutional and political positions. Invoking Telangana’s political history, KTR said the state was founded on the principle of self-respect and alleged that both the national parties had failed to understand this ethos. The remarks come against the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi’s November 14 visit to Hyderabad, during which he participated in a bike rally with gig workers and unveiled a welfare package for them. He also attended the valedictory session of the Bharat Summit organised by the Telangana government. TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, who was seen running alongside Rahul Gandhi’s motorcycle, subsequently offered an explanation, saying that his own bike had skidded and that Rahul Gandhi had noticed his absence and called him. He also said he was physically fit and considered it a matter of good fortune to run alongside the Congress leader. BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar, meanwhile, defended the gesture of touching Amit Shah’s feet, describing it as an expression of respect for a mentor and a reflection of Indian cultural traditions. He also hit back at KTR, raising questions about the BRS leader’s own political record. KTR’s remarks have once again brought the issue of political self-respect and the relationship between state leadership and central party leadership into the spotlight in Telangana, adding another dimension to the ongoing political confrontation between the BRS, Congress and BJP. (ANI)