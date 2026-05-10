BRS leader KT Rama Rao slammed the BJP and Congress over the handling of a case involving Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son. He alleged injustice to the victim, questioned the 'Beti Bachao' slogan, and demanded the minister's resignation.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has strongly condemned the handling of the case registered by Telangana Police against the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The Union Minister's son, Bandi Sai Bhagirath, has filed a complaint against "honey-trap and extortion attempt". KTR alleged that "injustice" was being done to the victim and slammed the BJP-led central government and the Congress-led state government.

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KTR Questions Governments, Demands Resignation

He asked if 'Beti Bachao' campaign of Modi government was merely a slogan and demanded that Bandi Sanjay should resign or should be removed from office. KTR alleged that there was delay in taking legal action against the Union Minister's son and asked if any exemptions were given under the law.

"Rahul Gandhi stood by the victim in the Unnao case. Will he now come to Hyderabad and stand by this victim as well? Or does your sense of justice not apply to victims in Telangana. Under what provision was a minor girl booked in honey-trap and extortion cases?" he asked.

Alleges 'Unholy Understanding' Between BJP, Congress

KTR alleged that the Telangana Congress had become a "franchise" of the BJP. He questioned whether both parties had entered into an "unholy and disgusting understanding when it came to protecting the dignity of a minor girl".

He alleged that the minister's son was not being "interrogated in the same manner as others facing a POCSO case". He said BRS has "fought against oppressive governments to protect the dignity of women".

"If necessary, we are ready to fight a million times more to ensure the safety and dignity of every girl child," the BRS leader said.

Minister's Son Alleges Honey-Trap and Extortion

Son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Bandi Sai Bhagirath, has filed a police complaint at Telangana's Karimnagar over a purported honey-trap and extortion attempt targeting him, according to a press statement.

According to the statement issued by the Union Minister's PRO, "a woman allegedly attempted to lure Bandi Sanjay's son into a honey trap by using her daughter as bait. After allegedly executing the plan, she is accused of demanding a huge sum of money and resorting to blackmail".

The statement said that as the alleged harassment and intimidation escalated, Bandi Sai Bhagirath lodged a complaint with the Karimnagar police. In the complaint, he reportedly alleged that attempts were being made to extort nearly Rs 2-3 crore from him and pressure him into submission. (ANI)

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