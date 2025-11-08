BRS leader KTR challenged CM Revanth Reddy to make the Jubilee Hills by-election a referendum on his 2-year governance. He accused Reddy of conceding defeat and criticized the Congress for misrule, corruption, and the 'Hydra' demolition drive.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy present the achievements of his two-year rule and seek the people's verdict in the Jubilee Hills by-election, instead of resorting to diversionary tactics. Addressing a roadshow in Vengalrao Nagar as part of the Jubilee Hills by-election campaign on Friday, KTR strongly countered the comments made by Revanth Reddy earlier in the day. The voting for the Jubilee Hills by-election is scheduled on November 11, and the counting will take place on November 14.

KTR Challenges CM on Referendum

KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy has already conceded defeat in the Jubilee Hills by-election, which is why he is claiming that this election is not a referendum on his administration. "If the Chief Minister truly believes in his governance, why is he refusing to make this election a referendum? His own statements clearly show that he is afraid of the public verdict," KTR said.

BRS Development vs. Congress 'Misrule'

KTR appealed to voters to compare two years of the Congress government's "misrule and corruption" with ten years of development achieved under the BRS government, particularly in Hyderabad. He said that the BRS government transformed Hyderabad into a leading global city with major advancements in IT, healthcare, infrastructure, housing, and public services. "From IT growth to the construction of TIMS super-speciality hospitals, flyovers, strategic road development, and one lakh double-bedroom houses--Hyderabad was taken to national leadership during BRS governance. But in just two years, Revanth Reddy has pushed the city into decline, damaging livelihoods from real estate workers to auto drivers," KTR stated.

Accusations Over 'Hydra' Demolition Drive

KTR accused the Congress government of using the 'Hydra' demolition drive to target the poor, while sparing influential individuals involved in illegal constructions. Displaying visuals on LED screens during the roadshow, KTR challenged Revanth Reddy to demolish the illegal constructions and farmhouses owned by his own ministers if he truly believes in law and justice. "Hydra bulldozers should not stop at the homes of the poor. Let him prove his sincerity by acting against his own cabinet," KTR said.

Questioning Congress's 'Six Guarantees'

The BRS Working President further questioned why voters should support a government that has "betrayed every section of society over the past 24 months" despite promising six guarantees. "Only by defeating the Congress in Jubilee Hills can the people force the government to implement those guarantees," he asserted.

On Congress Invoking NTR's Legacy

He also criticised the Congress for invoking the name of the late N.T. Rama Rao, reminding that it was the Congress that had overthrown NTR's democratically elected government and later removed his name from the Shamshabad airport. KTR recalled Revanth Reddy's earlier comments insulting NTR and said the Congress has no moral right to use his legacy for political gain.

Final Appeal to Jubilee Hills Voters

KTR urged voters to deliver a decisive verdict in Jubilee Hills to "put an end to two years of unchecked corruption, harassment, and authoritarianism." He appealed to the public to defeat the Congress to restore accountability and ensure that promises made to the people of Telangana are fulfilled.

