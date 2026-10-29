BRS leader KT Rama Rao criticizes the Telangana Congress government for failing to fulfill election promises, neglecting drought-hit farmers, and pushing ahead with the controversial Musi beautification project without public consultation.

KTR Criticizes Congress Government Performance

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday called upon people to give the Congress government a “holiday”, accusing it of failing to fulfil its 420 promises and six guarantees, neglecting farmers and allowing power shortages and delays in employee benefits. He said the government had failed farmers who were being forced to depend on generators and water tankers to save their crops amid drought conditions.

Demands for Policy Changes and Project Scrutiny

KTR demanded the immediate release of pending Rythu Bandhu funds, completion of irrigation projects, improved power supply and relief for drought-hit farmers. He also criticised delays in pensions, unemployment allowances, Rythu Bima benefits, Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations and retirement benefits.

Concerns Over Musi Beautification Project

Questioning the government’s priorities, KTR demanded that the proposed Rs 1.5-lakh-crore Musi beautification project be stopped and the funds diverted towards public welfare and farmer relief. He alleged that the project was being pursued without a publicly available Detailed Project Report (DPR) and adequate public consultation, and accused the government of planning a massive expenditure in the name of beautification while people faced drinking-water shortages and crops dried up. He further alleged that people affected by the Musi project and public representatives had been prevented from expressing their views during public hearings. KTR claimed that the BRS was the only party fighting on behalf of the affected people and questioned the proposed Asian Development Bank funding for the project.

Allegations of Negligence and Mismanagement

Accusing the government of neglecting irrigation projects, KTR also raised concerns over the Medigadda Barrage, alleging that the government had failed to conduct an adequate inquiry into the reported damage to its pillars. He contrasted Telangana’s situation with that of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, which, he claimed, had taken steps to support farmers despite rainfall deficits. KTR criticised power cuts affecting industries, warning that electricity shortages would undermine the state’s industrial growth and investment prospects. He also alleged that Telangana had become an “ATM for Rahul Gandhi” and questioned the Congress leadership’s silence on the state’s drought, farmers’ distress and administrative problems.

Criticism of Publicity and Employment Claims

Describing the proposed Global Summit as a “Goebbels Summit”, KTR accused the government of spending excessively on publicity while farmers struggled for water and industries faced power cuts. He claimed that the previous BRS government had attracted investments worth lakhs of crores of rupees over ten years without holding Global Summits. KTR demanded a white paper detailing the Congress government’s foreign visits over the past three years, MoUs signed, investments actually secured, and new jobs created. He also cited an alleged decline of around 7,000 IT jobs, claiming that employment had fallen from 9.46 lakh jobs when the BRS left office. He urged the government to abandon the Musi project, release pending welfare funds, complete irrigation works, ensure uninterrupted electricity and prioritise the needs of farmers and the public over publicity campaigns.