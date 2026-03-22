BRS leader KT Rama Rao labelled a farmer's suicide a 'murder' by the Revanth Reddy government, citing failed crop procurement. KTR claimed "robbers' rule" has replaced "Rythu Bandhu rule" amid growing farmer distress in Telangana.

KTR Calls Farmer Suicide a 'Murder'

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday criticised the Telangana government over a farmer suicide allegedly linked to crop procurement issues, calling it a "murder" while CM Revanth Reddy proceeds with scheduled farmer-focused programmes and development announcements in Siddipe district.

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In a post on X, KTR Rao alleged that "Rythu Bandhu rule" has been replaced by "robbers' rule", blaming delayed crop procurement for farmer distress. రైతుబంధు పాలన పోయి రాబందుల పాలన వచ్చె! పండించిన పంటను కాంగ్రెస్ సర్కారు కొనకపోవడంతో నానాకష్టాలు పడుతున్న రైతన్నల గోడు తెలుసుకునేందుకు గత నవంబర్ 18 నాడు నేను స్థానిక బీఆర్ఎస్ నాయకులతో కలిసి ఆదిలాబాద్ మార్కెట్ యార్డ్‌కు వెళ్లాను. అంతకు ముందురోజే మీడియాతో తన కష్టాలు చెప్పుకుంటూ… pic.twitter.com/VulRwceeI0 — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 22, 2026

"Rythu Bandhu rule is gone Robbers' rule has come! To understand the plight of farmers suffering because the Congress government is not procuring their harvested crops, on November 18 last year, I went to the Adilabad Market Yard along with local BRS leaders. The day before that, Tudum Ganapati from Arli(B) village in Adilabad district had tearfully shared his troubles with the media, going as far as shedding tears. He had been staying at the market yard for four days, expressing his anguish that no one was buying his soybean crop," the BRS leader said.

"If the Congress government continues to harass by not procuring the crop like this, he wept, saying he had no option left but death. Not loan waiver, no farmer assurance, the burden of debts intensified, and three days ago, Ganapati took his own life. This is not a suicide. It is, unequivocally, a murder committed by the Revanth government!," he added.

CM Reddy's Farmer Outreach Amidst Criticism

The remarks come after Revanth Reddy visited Siddipet district to participate in a series of programmes focused on agriculture and development. During the visit, the Chief Minister is scheduled to attend the "Rythu Utsavalu" (Farmers' Festival) at Narmetta in Nangunuru mandal.

He will also inaugurate the TG Oil Palm Factory and lay the foundation stone for a refinery project. In addition, foundation stones for multiple development works in Siddipet and Gajwel constituencies will be laid.

The Chief Minister is also expected to address a public meeting, where he will release funds under the "Rythu Bharosa" scheme aimed at supporting farmers. (ANI)