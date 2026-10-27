The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee apologized to the CJI for an unauthorized, offensive post on its official social media account, clarifying that the content did not reflect the party's stance and the individual responsible was removed.

KPCC Issues Formal Apology to CJI

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has tendered an unconditional apology to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant over a controversial post published on the official X account of the Congress Kerala unit, stating that the post was unauthorised and did not reflect the party leadership's position.

In its reply to a legal notice received on October 21, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the post was published by Vijay Thottathil without the prior knowledge, approval or consultation of the party leadership. He added that Thottathil had been removed from the position concerned and directed to issue a public apology.

Party Stance on Judicial Independence

The reply reaffirmed the KPCC's respect for the Constitution, the independence of the judiciary and the constitutional office of the CJI. It stated that the expressions used in the post did not represent the policy, considered opinion or authorised position of either the KPCC or the Indian National Congress. "The demand for resignation and the suggestion of finding a replacement for the Chief Justice were inappropriate and should not have appeared on an official party platform," the reply stated.

The KPCC also expressly disapproved of the language used in the post and withdrew the statements referred to in the legal notice. Joseph tendered an unconditional apology to the CJI on behalf of the party, clarifying that the apology was separate from the public apology sought from Thottathil. "The absence of prior authorisation is offered as a factual explanation, not as a justification for the expressions used," the reply stated.

Context of the Controversial Content

The controversial post was published on October 12 on the official X account of the Congress Kerala unit. It read, "Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it."

Future Communication and Oversight

In its response, the KPCC also acknowledged the need to examine the arrangements governing access to its official social media account and the approval procedures for party communications. The reply stated that the involvement of an external professional agency in the party's digital communications did not remove the need for effective oversight. It said the party would examine the drafting, review and publication of the post, the persons involved at each stage, account permissions, devices used and relevant internal correspondence.

The KPCC further stated that relevant electronic records, access logs, approval records and internal communications would be preserved, adding that removing the post from public display should not lead to the destruction of material relevant to a lawful inquiry. The party also maintained that allegations of authorisation or complicity should not be made against individuals or political leaders without supporting material.

"The KPCC expressly had repudiated and withdrawn the statements reproduced in your notice. On its behalf, I tender an unconditional apology to the Chief Justice of India for the publication and the disrespect conveyed by its language. This apology is independent of the public apology sought from Shri Vijay Thottathil who is actually responsible for the above post. The absence of prior authorisation is offered as a factual explanation, not as a justification for the expressions used," the letter read.

Commitment to Public Discourse

Distinguishing between criticism of judicial decisions and language that undermines the dignity expected in public discourse, the KPCC said political disagreement could not justify the expressions used in the post. The reply stated that the party's clarification and apology would also be communicated through the relevant official platform to ensure that its position reached the audience before whom the original statements appeared.

Joseph denied personally directing, approving or endorsing the post, while acknowledging the need to examine failures in the party's communication controls and take appropriate measures to prevent a recurrence.