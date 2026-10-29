Former Telangana minister Konda Surekha has formally withdrawn her personal remarks against BRS leader KTR, expressing regret. The move has sparked speculation about her political future amid ongoing tensions with the state Congress leadership.

Konda Surekha Retracts Controversial Remarks

Former Telangana Minister and Congress MLA Konda Surekha has withdrawn her earlier personal remarks against BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and expressed regret, triggering fresh speculation about her political future amid reported differences with the Congress leadership. While her latest statement has drawn attention to the possibility of a rapprochement with the BRS, there is no confirmation that she intends to join the opposition party.

In a clarification posted on her official X handle, Surekha said her earlier remarks were made in the context of the political situation prevailing at the time and as part of her criticism of the opposition. Acknowledging that some of her comments were baseless and should not have been made, she said she had no intention of hurting KTR or his family members. “I have absolutely no intention to hurt KTR garu or his family members, or to damage their reputation,” Surekha stated, adding that she regretted any hurt caused by her comments and was withdrawing the remarks.

Context of the Political Controversy

The clarification assumes significance against the backdrop of Surekha’s removal from the Telangana Cabinet and her reported differences with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and sections of the Congress leadership. Having previously been a vocal critic of KTR, her decision to withdraw the remarks has brought renewed attention to the evolving political dynamics in the state.

Background of the 2024 Dispute

The controversy dates back to October 2024, when Surekha, then serving as the state’s Forest and Environment Minister, made allegations linking KTR to the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. She also levelled allegations concerning interference in the personal lives of film personalities, drug use, rave parties and the alleged blackmail of actors. The claims attracted widespread criticism and were disputed by those concerned. Samantha subsequently clarified that her divorce was a private matter and had been mutual and amicable. Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni also strongly objected to the remarks concerning his family. KTR challenged Surekha’s allegations and initiated legal action, including a criminal defamation complaint, turning the episode into a major political controversy.

Future Political Implications

Surekha’s latest statement marks a fresh development in that episode, with the former minister explicitly withdrawing her personal remarks and expressing regret. The timing has fuelled questions about whether her relationship with the BRS leadership could undergo a change, particularly given her current political circumstances. However, the withdrawal of the remarks does not, by itself, establish any change in her political allegiance. There has been no confirmed announcement or indication that Surekha is preparing to join the BRS, and any suggestion of a party switch remains speculative.

Surekha’s removal from the Cabinet in September 2026 followed an escalating dispute involving her daughter, Konda Sushmitha Patel, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The controversy centred partly on the Parkal Assembly constituency, where Sushmitha had reportedly expressed an interest in contesting the next election, while the Chief Minister backed sitting Congress MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy. Sushmitha questioned the Chief Minister’s intervention and made remarks against him and other Congress leaders, intensifying tensions within the party. Surekha defended her daughter’s right to express her views and questioned the circumstances surrounding her own removal from the Cabinet.

The developments have raised questions about Surekha’s standing within the Congress and her future relationship with the state leadership. Against this backdrop, her withdrawal of remarks against KTR has acquired added political significance, although the reasons behind the clarification have not been independently established. Whether the latest statement is limited to withdrawing controversial remarks or signals a broader shift in political equations remains to be seen. For now, speculation about a possible rapprochement with the BRS remains unconfirmed, while Surekha’s next political moves and her relationship with the Congress leadership are likely to remain under scrutiny.

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