Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal may see some relief from rainfall on November 12, but Kolkata and parts of South Bengal could still receive light showers. Meanwhile, a possible Bay of Bengal low-pressure system may influence the weather

After witnessing rainfall across several districts on Wednesday, West Bengal is expected to experience an improvement in weather conditions on Thursday, November 12. However, the possibility of isolated showers remains in some parts of South Bengal.

According to the latest forecast from the Alipore Meteorological Department, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore may receive light rainfall during the day. Heavy showers are not expected, suggesting that rainfall activity will gradually weaken.

North Bengal, meanwhile, is likely to experience relatively pleasant and stable weather. Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri are not expected to witness significant rainfall on Thursday.

Bay of Bengal Low-Pressure System Raises Possibility of Another Cyclone

Even as rainfall activity begins to decrease across Bengal, another weather system is developing over the Bay of Bengal.

Weather experts indicate that a low-pressure area could form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13. After developing, the system is expected to move northwestwards and may strengthen further over the following 24 hours, potentially developing into a well-marked low-pressure area.

There is also speculation that the system could intensify into a cyclonic storm named 'Akvan', a name contributed by Iran. However, there is currently no confirmation that it will develop into a cyclone.

The developing system could also affect weather conditions over the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas on November 14 and 15. Strong winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, are possible over the sea during this period. Its potential impact on West Bengal remains uncertain.

Temperature Likely to Drop Across Bengal as Winter Approaches

There is some encouraging news for people waiting for winter to arrive in West Bengal. The weather department has indicated that night-time temperatures across the state could gradually decrease over the next couple of days.

Minimum temperatures are expected to fall by around 2-3 degrees Celsius. By the end of the week, night temperatures in some areas could reach 19-20 degrees Celsius, bringing a noticeable change in weather conditions.

From Friday, November 13, most parts of West Bengal are expected to experience predominantly dry weather. With rainfall activity declining and temperatures gradually falling, residents may finally begin to experience more comfortable November weather.