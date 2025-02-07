UP man gets life term 3 years after burning wife alive and chilli powder attack

In a shocking incident in UP, a man burnt his wife alive after throwing chilli powder in her eyes. A court in Bijnor has sentenced the man to life imprisonment for brutally murdering his wife by burning her alive after years of abuse.

A court in Uttar Prades's Bijnor has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for brutally murdering his wife by burning her alive after years of abuse, according to a report in Times of India (TOI). The horrific incident occurred on April 3, 2022, in Dhampur, when Sachin Kumar, 38, attacked his wife with chilli powder before setting her on fire with the help of his family.

'Abuse began soon after the marriage'

The victim’s brother, Sonu Joshi from Jaspur, Uttarakhand, filed the complaint, revealing that his sister, who was 35 at the time of her death, had been married to Sachin since 2012. According to Joshi, the abuse began soon after the marriage.

Sachin, a habitual user of intoxicants, frequently beat his wife when she objected to his behavior. Her in-laws, including Sachin's parents, Adesh Singh and Kavita, not only condoned his actions but also actively participated in harassing her.

The chilli powder attack

On the morning of the attack, Sachin reportedly threw chilli powder into his wife’s eyes. As she stumbled out of the bathroom after trying to wash it off, his parents and other relatives restrained her and doused her with diesel. She was rushed to the hospital with severe burns but succumbed to her injuries after battling for over three months, passing away on July 22, 2022.

The court's verdict brings some justice to a case that highlights the brutal reality of domestic violence and the complicity of family members in such heinous crimes.

