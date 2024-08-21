The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 23 districts in Karnataka, including the capital Bengaluru, due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. The city has been experiencing evening showers for the past few days, and today is expected to bring more rain.

In addition to Bengaluru, the districts of Tumkur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, and Ballari are also likely to receive significant rainfall today. The weather department has forecasted that Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shimoga, Gadag, Haveri, Bagalkote, Koppala, Raichur, Yadgiri, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, and Ramanagara districts will experience rainfall, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 km per hour in some areas.



Karnataka: IMD issues Orange alert for 4 districts, hefty downpour expected for two days

The coastal districts of Karnataka are expected to see heavy rain starting from the 25th of this month. The rainfall in the northern interior districts is predicted to decrease starting Thursday, with a similar trend expected in the southern interior districts starting Friday. However, the rain is likely to persist in the coastal regions.



Bengaluru gets Yellow alert until August 23; Heavy rainfall expected

In the last 24 hours, Gangavati recorded the highest rainfall at 9 cm as of 8:30 am on Tuesday. Other areas such as Bellur and Kurdi also saw significant rainfall, with 9 cm recorded. Kampli, Gangavati Arge, and Manvi reported 8 cm of rain each, while Raichur, Maski, Siruguppa, Gubbi, Balehonnur, and Kadur received 7 cm each. Several other locations, including Hunsagi, Adaki, Londa, Hospet, Gauribidanur, and Bellary, recorded 5 cm of rainfall each. Harpanahalli, Kumata, Sedam, Chitaguppa, Humanabad, Davangere, Kempegowda International Airport, Chamarajanagar, and Krishnarajpet each saw 4 cm of rain.

The yellow alert will remain in effect for the next two days in the districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated with the latest weather reports.