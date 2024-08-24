Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: Polygraph test on main accused Sanjay Roy, ex-principal & 5 others begins

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) commenced lie detection tests on Saturday for the main accused and six others involved in the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: Polygraph test on main accused Sanjay Roy, 6 others begins
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 12:26 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) commenced lie detection tests on Saturday for the main accused and six others involved in the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This move is part of the ongoing investigation into the case that has triggered widespread protests.

    Officials confirmed that the polygraph test for the main accused, Sanjay Roy, will be conducted at the prison where he is currently lodged. The other six individuals, including former principal Sandip Ghosh, four doctors who were on duty the night of the incident, and a civil volunteer, will undergo tests at the CBI's office in Kolkata. A team of polygraph specialists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi has flown in to conduct these tests.

    The CBI, in a statement to the Supreme Court on Thursday, alleged that there was an attempt to cover up the rape and murder of the post-graduate medical student by local police authorities. The agency pointed out that the crime scene had been altered by the time they took over the investigation.

    The junior doctor's body, bearing severe injury marks, was discovered in the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on the morning of August 9. Sanjay Roy was arrested the following day in connection with the crime.

    On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the investigation from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which formally began its probe on August 14.

    The case has sparked significant public outrage, with protests erupting across the city, demanding justice for the victim and accountability from the authorities involved. The CBI's investigation is expected to bring clarity to the events surrounding the tragic incident.

