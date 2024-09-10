Kolkata rape-murder horror: Doctors defy SC's order to resume work, continue to protest

Junior doctors in Kolkata are refusing to comply with the Supreme Court's directive to resume duties, continuing their protest over the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor. They demand the removal of senior officials and vow to strike until their demands are met.

Junior doctors in Kolkata have refused to comply with the Supreme Court's directive to resume duties by 5 PM on Tuesday, as they continue their protest demanding justice for the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor. The protest, which started on August 9, followed the discovery of the victim’s body in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Despite the Supreme Court's request for the protesting doctors to resume work by the given deadline, the junior doctors remain firm in their decision to continue the "cease work" protest until their demands are addressed. One of the primary demands includes the removal of senior officials, including the Kolkata Police Commissioner, the Health Secretary, the Director of Health Services, and the Director of Medical Education.



One of the protesting doctors stated, "We will not return to work until our demands are met. The state government was expected to remove the named officials by 5 PM, but no action has been taken, so the protest continues. However, we are open to dialogue."

On Monday, the Supreme Court urged the doctors to return to their duties, ensuring that no adverse actions, such as punitive transfers, would be taken against them. This assurance came after the West Bengal government confirmed that no disciplinary action would be enforced if the doctors resumed work.

The protests have drawn significant attention, as the junior doctors are determined to continue their strike until their demands are fully addressed. They seek accountability and justice for the deceased trainee doctor and have called for stronger action from the authorities.



The cease-work movement, which began on August 9, has now entered a critical phase as the healthcare sector in Kolkata remains crippled, with junior doctors standing firm in their demand for change.

The situation continues to evolve as discussions between the government and the protesting doctors remain on the table.

