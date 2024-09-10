Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: Doctors defy SC's order to resume work, continue to protest

    Junior doctors in Kolkata are refusing to comply with the Supreme Court's directive to resume duties, continuing their protest over the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor. They demand the removal of senior officials and vow to strike until their demands are met.

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: Doctors defy Suprme Court order to resume work continue protest vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 6:28 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 6:28 PM IST

    Junior doctors in Kolkata have refused to comply with the Supreme Court's directive to resume duties by 5 PM on Tuesday, as they continue their protest demanding justice for the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor. The protest, which started on August 9, followed the discovery of the victim’s body in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

    Despite the Supreme Court's request for the protesting doctors to resume work by the given deadline, the junior doctors remain firm in their decision to continue the "cease work" protest until their demands are addressed. One of the primary demands includes the removal of senior officials, including the Kolkata Police Commissioner, the Health Secretary, the Director of Health Services, and the Director of Medical Education.

    Justice for RG Kar banners surface during India's heartbreaking 0-3 Intercontinental Cup loss to Syria (WATCH)

    One of the protesting doctors stated, "We will not return to work until our demands are met. The state government was expected to remove the named officials by 5 PM, but no action has been taken, so the protest continues. However, we are open to dialogue."

    On Monday, the Supreme Court urged the doctors to return to their duties, ensuring that no adverse actions, such as punitive transfers, would be taken against them. This assurance came after the West Bengal government confirmed that no disciplinary action would be enforced if the doctors resumed work.

    The protests have drawn significant attention, as the junior doctors are determined to continue their strike until their demands are fully addressed. They seek accountability and justice for the deceased trainee doctor and have called for stronger action from the authorities.

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: 'CM is lying...' Victim's mother accuses Mamata of lying about compensation offer

    The cease-work movement, which began on August 9, has now entered a critical phase as the healthcare sector in Kolkata remains crippled, with junior doctors standing firm in their demand for change.

    The situation continues to evolve as discussions between the government and the protesting doctors remain on the table. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'We do not employ your children': Company's memo on 'no sick leave for kids' sparks outrage shk

    'We do not employ your children': Company's memo on 'no sick leave for kids' sparks outrage

    Rahul Gandhi wedding rumors: Who is Praniti Shinde? Why is she trending on social media gcw

    Rahul Gandhi wedding rumors: Who is Praniti Shinde? Why is she trending on social media?

    Kerala: Six new cases of jaundice take number of infected in Kozhikode's Kommeri to 53 dmn

    Kerala: Six new cases of jaundice take number of infected in Kozhikode's Kommeri to 53

    Drunk driver loses control, rams car into Haldiram's restaurant in Agra (WATCH) shk

    Drunk driver loses control, rams car into Haldiram's restaurant in Agra (WATCH)

    Kerala: 73-year-old woman allegedly killed and buried in Alappuzha; one held anr

    Kerala: 73-year-old woman allegedly killed and buried in Alappuzha; one held

    Recent Stories

    football USA vs New Zealand: International friendly live streaming and probable lineups scr

    USA vs New Zealand: International friendly live streaming and probable lineups

    Devara trailer OUT Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan set to have an epic show in Koratala Siva's film [WATCH] ATG

    'Devara' trailer OUT: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan set to have an epic show in Koratala Siva's film [WATCH]

    'We do not employ your children': Company's memo on 'no sick leave for kids' sparks outrage shk

    'We do not employ your children': Company's memo on 'no sick leave for kids' sparks outrage

    Rice Water for Skin: 6 Amazing benefits you need to know NTI

    Rice Water for Skin: 6 Amazing benefits you need to know

    Rice Water for Skin: 6 Amazing benefits you need to know NTI

    Rice Water for Skin: 6 Amazing benefits you need to know

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon