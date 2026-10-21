Durga Puja 2026 brings massive crowds beyond pandals, including metro stations, footbridges and busy roads. Know the key crowd safety risks and practical tips to stay safe while pandal hopping.

We only think about pandal crowds during the Puja. But Kolkata Police and disaster management experts say something else. They point out 7 places outside the pandals where the stampede risk is the highest.

1. Metro stations and footbridges: Metro is our main lifeline during the Puja. But narrow stairs and footbridges face terrible pressure when people get on and off at stations like Dum Dum, Kalighat, Rabindra Sadan, and Maidan. You should not rush after getting off the train. You can catch the next train if you miss one. You must never stop on the stairs to take selfies.

2. Ganga ghats and immersion routes: Babughat, Prinsep Ghat, and Ahiritola Ghat see massive crowds from Ashtami-Navami till the immersion day. The ghat stairs remain slippery. People often fall into the water due to the heavy push of the crowd. You must not crowd near the ghat railings.

3. Food stalls and food parks: Huge crowds gather in front of fuchka, biryani, and roll shops next to the pandals. Narrow spaces face extreme pressure when everyone tries to grab food at the same time. You should take your food and move to an open area. You must not stand and eat right in front of the shop.

4. Road crossings and barricade mouths: Police use barricades to control the crowd. But the entire crowd gathers right at the mouth of these barricades. Deshapriya Park, Ekdalia, and Behala crossing are prime examples. You should not stand still at the barricade mouth. You must keep moving while following police instructions.

5. Launch and ferry ghats: Terrible pushing happens at the boarding point when people take a launch to cross the Ganga from Howrah to Kolkata. You must not rush to board the launch before it is ready to leave.

6. Shopping malls and New Market area: Last-minute Puja shopping crowds bring danger to mall escalators and lifts. You must hold the handrails on the escalator. You should carry your child in your arms.

7. Temporary bridges and bamboo structures: Many neighborhoods build temporary bamboo bridges over drains or fields. These structures can collapse under extra crowd pressure. Too many people must not get on them at the same time.

You must remember 3 golden rules