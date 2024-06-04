Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: TMC heir apparent Abhishek Banerjee set for third term? Read

    LIVE Diamond Harbour Election Results 2024: TMC heir apparent Abhishek Banerjee is seeking a third term from this constituency

    Kolkata Diamond Harbour West Bengal Lok sabha Election Results 2024 Winning Candidates Abhishek Banerjee Pratikur Rahman ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:00 AM IST

    One of the key constituencies of West Bengal, Diamond Harbour has grabbed the nation's attention as it went to vote during the last phase of election on 1st of June. According to Election Commission of India, 72.87% of voters turned up for casting their votes. Counting starts today, 4th of June at 8 A.M. The constituency is important and will have the nation's eye because of it's larger significance. All India Trinamool Congress heir apparent Abhishek Banerjee is seeking his third consecutive term from the seat.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Congress is supporting Pratikur Rahaman from CPI(M) to challenge BJP’s candidate Bobby Kumar Das and AITC’s Abhishek Banerjee. This constituency covers six assembly segments from South 24 Parganas district and one from Kolkata. In the 2021 assembly elections, TMC emerged victorious in all seven of these seats.

    Voter Turnout

    Data from the Election Commission of India shows that the Diamond Harbour constituency had an estimated voter turnout of 76.62% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This represents a decline from previous elections, where the turnout was 82% in 2019, and 81% in both 2014 and 2009. The 2024 turnout reflects a decrease of 5.34% compared to the 2019 turnout.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019

    In the previous Lok Sabha election, Diamond Harbour had a voter turnout of 14,09,002, representing 81.96% of its 17,19,190 registered voters. Abhishek Banerjee secured a decisive victory over BJP's Nilanjan Roy by a margin exceeding 3.2 lakh votes. CPI(M)'s candidate, Fuad Halim, a prominent medical practitioner from Kolkata, garnered fewer than 94,000 votes, capturing just 6.7% of the total. The Congress candidate fared even worse, receiving under 20,000 votes, which was only 1.4% of the total votes cast.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2014

    In the 2014 elections, Abhishek Banerjee defeated CPIM candidate Dr. Abul Hasnat by 71,298 votes. AITC's Abhishek Banerjee received over 5 lakh votes that year.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 8:09 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Varanasi-Uttar-Pradesh-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates AJR

    Varanasi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: All eyes on hot seat as PM Modi eyes third straight win

    Malappuram kerala lok sabha election result 2024 winning candidate ET Mohammad Bashir V. Vaseef Dr. Abdul Salam anr

    Malappuram Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will CPI(M) increase vote share in Malappuram?

    Pathanamthitta kerala lok sabha elections 2024 winning candidates thomas issac anil antony anto antony anr

    Pathanamthitta Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can BJP's Anil Antony overpower UDF's Anto Antony?

    Wayanad kerala lok sabha election results 2024 winning candidate rahul gandhi annie raja k surendran anr

    Wayanad Election Results 2024: Will Rahul Gandhi retain control of his constituency?

    Chalakudy Kerala lok sabha election result 2024 winning candidates Benny Behanan C Ravindranath KM Unnikrishnan anr

    Chalakudy Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can Congress's Benny Behanan retain seat in Chalakudy?

    Recent Stories

    Football Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid: Contract, salary and other details osf

    Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid: Contract, salary and other details

    Varanasi-Uttar-Pradesh-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates AJR

    Varanasi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: All eyes on hot seat as PM Modi eyes third straight win

    Malappuram kerala lok sabha election result 2024 winning candidate ET Mohammad Bashir V. Vaseef Dr. Abdul Salam anr

    Malappuram Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will CPI(M) increase vote share in Malappuram?

    Pathanamthitta kerala lok sabha elections 2024 winning candidates thomas issac anil antony anto antony anr

    Pathanamthitta Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can BJP's Anil Antony overpower UDF's Anto Antony?

    Gold rate on June 4: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on June 4: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon