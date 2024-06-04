Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: TMC heir apparent Abhishek Banerjee set for third term? Read

One of the key constituencies of West Bengal, Diamond Harbour has grabbed the nation's attention as it went to vote during the last phase of election on 1st of June. According to Election Commission of India, 72.87% of voters turned up for casting their votes. Counting starts today, 4th of June at 8 A.M. The constituency is important and will have the nation's eye because of it's larger significance. All India Trinamool Congress heir apparent Abhishek Banerjee is seeking his third consecutive term from the seat.

Congress is supporting Pratikur Rahaman from CPI(M) to challenge BJP’s candidate Bobby Kumar Das and AITC’s Abhishek Banerjee. This constituency covers six assembly segments from South 24 Parganas district and one from Kolkata. In the 2021 assembly elections, TMC emerged victorious in all seven of these seats.

Voter Turnout

Data from the Election Commission of India shows that the Diamond Harbour constituency had an estimated voter turnout of 76.62% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This represents a decline from previous elections, where the turnout was 82% in 2019, and 81% in both 2014 and 2009. The 2024 turnout reflects a decrease of 5.34% compared to the 2019 turnout.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019

In the previous Lok Sabha election, Diamond Harbour had a voter turnout of 14,09,002, representing 81.96% of its 17,19,190 registered voters. Abhishek Banerjee secured a decisive victory over BJP's Nilanjan Roy by a margin exceeding 3.2 lakh votes. CPI(M)'s candidate, Fuad Halim, a prominent medical practitioner from Kolkata, garnered fewer than 94,000 votes, capturing just 6.7% of the total. The Congress candidate fared even worse, receiving under 20,000 votes, which was only 1.4% of the total votes cast.

Lok Sabha Elections 2014

In the 2014 elections, Abhishek Banerjee defeated CPIM candidate Dr. Abul Hasnat by 71,298 votes. AITC's Abhishek Banerjee received over 5 lakh votes that year.

