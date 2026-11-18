Former Minister Kodali Nani accused the AP government of withholding Rs 9,600 crore in fee reimbursements. He also alleged electoral rigging and intimidation, demanding accountability from the current administration regarding these critical issues.

Former Minister Kodali Nani Attacks Nara Lokesh Over Fee Reimbursement Arrears

Gudivada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Former Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) launched a scathing attack on Education Minister Nara Lokesh for allegedly spreading falsehoods about fee reimbursement payments while the Chandrababu Naidu government continues to withhold Rs 9,600 crore under Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena.

In a video statement released to the media, Nani said, "The government's failure to clear arrears was forcing poor students to discontinue their education." He recalled that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government regularly released Vidya Deevena payments every quarter and Vasathi Deevena annually, leaving only the final quarter pending due to the election schedule."The Jagan government had also cleared nearly ₹2,000 crore in arrears inherited from Chandrababu's 2014-19 administration," he claimed.

Nani demanded immediate payment of outstanding dues and warned of statewide protests under YS Jagan's leadership. Kodali Nani also questioned the silence of Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan over abusive social media attacks by Jana Sena supporters against YS Bharathi and Jagan's family. He said, "Leaders who previously expressed outrage over insults to their own family members must condemn such attacks against women irrespective of political affiliations."

Turning to local body elections, he charged the coalition government with using police, officials, money, liquor, intimidation and rigging to secure victories across nearly 17 municipalities and several ZPTC and MPTC constituencies, particularly from Rayalaseema to Palnadu. He said, "YSRCP booth agents were prevented from entering polling centres, while attacks on party candidates and workers continued during panchayat elections to force unanimous results." He maintained that free and fair elections would have enabled YSRCP to win over 40 municipalities, around 12 Zilla Parishad chairperson posts and numerous Mandal Parishad seats. The former minister demanded immediate Election Commission action against electoral irregularities. (ANI)