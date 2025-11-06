Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy slams Congress for 'divide-and-rule' politics and Muslim appeasement. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy hits back, accusing the BJP of protecting BRS leaders from corruption probes and reaffirming Congress's secular stance.

Kishan Reddy Accuses Congress of Appeasement, Alliance with AIMIM

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has accused the Congress party of practising divide-and-rule politics and appeasement policy, particularly targeting Muslims. Reddy claimed that Congress has been dividing people on religious lines since India's independence. Reddy questioned why the party only talks about respecting Muslims and not Hindus or Christians, addressing Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. "During the speech in the Telangana Jubilee Assembly by-election, they said if there is no Congress Party, then Muslims won't be respected. They are disrespecting the Muslims. Congress has been doing politics by dividing people on the basis of religion since India's independence..., I want to ask CM Revanth Reddy why they don't talk about the respect of Hindus or Christians; they only talk about the respect of the Muslims... " Reddy told reporters on Thursday, criticising the Congress party's alleged selective approach.

Reddy further alleged that the Congress party has "sold itself to AIMIM," claiming the latter creates communal clashes in Hyderabad and only works for the welfare of its leader, Owaisi's family. "The Congress party is running a divide-and-rule and appeasement policy... The Congress party has sold itself to AIMIM... Already AIMIM is creating a ruckus and communal clashes in Hyderabad... AIMIM is a family party only and works only for the welfare of Owaisi's family..," he added.

CM Revanth Reddy Hits Back at BJP, Alleges Collusion with BRS

Earlier, CM Revanth Reddy addressed a corner meeting at Paramount colony during the campaign in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency. According to a release, CM Reddy questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not giving permission to arrest former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the Kaleshwaram scam and BRS working President KT Rama Rao in the formula e-race scam. "The Modi government was harassing political rivals by conducting IT, CBI and ED raids, and the same union government did not permit it to take action against the BRS leaders who were involved in the scams," the Chief Minister said.

Continuing tirade against Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the CM said that the PM was not paying attention when the state government demanded a CBI inquiry against KCR, who allegedly looted one lakh crores in the Kaleshwaram project. He said, "The Governor was also not allowing KTR's arrest in the Formula E-race case for the last 2 months."

"It was proved that KCR and PM Modi are on one side and Rahul Gandhi and himself are on the other side in the by-elections," the CM said. The Telanaga CM added, "KCR has supported Modi at the centre every time. Now, the BJP was seeking votes in the name of BRS in Jubilee Hills."

On Azharuddin's Cabinet Induction

The Chief Minister also criticised G Kishan Reddy for opposing the induction of M Azharuddin in the state cabinet. "Why was Kishan Reddy opposing Azharuddin. Is it the union minister's fiefdom? What is Kishan Reddy's problem in giving a minister post to a minority leader?"

CM Defends Secular Credentials

Reiterating that Congress is committed to the welfare of the muslims and his recent remarks were distorted, the CM said that "BRS was cheating the Muslims." "I have been a secular leader since I forayed into politics. Congress governments provided many opportunities to minorities. It was only Congress that gave big posts to the minorities. Congress means Muslims, and Muslims means Congress. I won Kodangal assembly seat three times with the support of minorities.", CM Revanth Reddy said.

The CM also said that minorities were not facing any problem during the 20 months of Congress rule in the state. (ANI)