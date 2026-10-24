BJP leader Kirit Somaiya held a protest demanding the demolition of an unauthorized mosque near Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2, while AIMIM's Waris Pathan has called for legal action against him as the matter remains sub judice.

BJP Protest Over Airport Mosque

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday held a Jail Bharo Satyagraha, demanding removal of an alleged unauthorised mosque near Mumbai airport. Speaking to ANI, Somaiya declared that the Terminal 2 mosque must be demolished, as ordered by the MMRDA and the Maharashtra government. The BJP leader further announced that if the police do not arrest Mohammad Sarwar, he will sit at the police station until an FIR is registered over the matter. "... The Terminal 2 mosque must be demolished, as ordered by the MMRDA and the Maharashtra government. Today, around 100 of my supporters and I have come here. If the police do not arrest Mohammad Sarwar, I will sit at the police station until an FIR is registered..." said Somaiya.

MMRDA Directive and Escalating Tensions

The protest took place amid escalating tensions surrounding a mosque situated near Terminal 2 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The tensions intensified after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on September 10 declared the structure unauthorised and directed the airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), to take appropriate steps for its removal in accordance with due process. This directive came following a complaint received by the MMRDA concerning the facility located near the VIP arrival and taxi stand area of Terminal 2. In the wake of the development, Somaiya asserted that if swift measures are not taken, he will personally proceed to demolish the structure.

AIMIM Response and Legal Controversy

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan demanded legal action against Kirit Somaiya, stating that his party has requested the police commissioner to take cognisance of the matter. He also demanded the registration of an FIR against the BJP leader. "A controversy was stirred over the mosque outside Mumbai International Airport Terminal Two. People had been offering namaz there for years. Suddenly, these hateful BJP workers, Kirit Somaiya, came along with nothing better to do and claimed it was an illegal encroachment. They spoke to the trustees, who filed a case in court and sent a notice to the MMRDA... The whole matter is sub judice, and amidst this, Kirit Somaiya went there yesterday with some goons and staged a sit-in protest... Then they went there and threatened everyone, saying that they will bring a hammer within 48 hours and demolish the mosque... Why isn't there a case against him?... We asked the Commissioner to take cognisance of this and file an FIR against him..." said Pathan. (ANI)

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