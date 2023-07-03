KIA Terminal 2 gets bus service from BMTC: Over 11,000 passengers to avail benefit daily

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation has launched buses to the latest, Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).



The bus service had been under a trial run by BMTC on a demand basis of 50-60 daily trips. Over 11,000 people are currently utilising the bus service to Terminal 2, which is approx. 600 m away from Terminal 1 of KIA. Slowly, BMTC is set to increase the number of buses operating to Terminal 2.



Bengaluru: All international flights from KIA will move to Terminal 2 from September 1; check details

This announcement was made through the official Twitter handle of BMTC, which said: Hello commuters, Yes, you heard it right! Now we are operating the buses from Terminal 2. For a safe, comfortable and affordable journey, opt BMTC services. Bringing our service to your doorsteps,” read the tweet.

According to a BMTC official, they are currently operating around 60 trips per day per demand. As the number of passengers increases towards T2, the trips shall be increased. The staff has been deployed to monitor the demand at both terminals. Buses will be extended from T1 to T2. These buses will run trips to drop the passengers from both terminals to the Majestic.



BLR Metaport: Travellers can now experience Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 in Metaverse; check details

“The Vayu Vajra service is the most affordable compared to the sky-high prices of the cab service from the Airport. The Vayu Vajra pass must be promoted as it allows the commuters to travel in all the buses across Bengaluru,” said Srinivas, a daily commuter.

The Vayu Vajra gold pass by BMTC and 12 monthly passes are available for the passengers to commute in all the buses offered by BMTC. The passes of Vayu Vajra cost 3,570 per month.