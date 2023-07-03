Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KIA Terminal 2 gets bus service from BMTC: Over 11,000 passengers to avail benefit daily

    BMTC introduces bus service to Kempegouda International Airport Terminal 2. Currently serving over 11,000 passengers daily, the service is set to expand. Vayu Vajra pass offers affordable travel across Bengaluru.

    KIA Terminal 2 gets bus service from BMTC: Over 11,000 passengers to avail benefit daily vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 3:10 PM IST

    Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation has launched buses to the latest, Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
     
    The bus service had been under a trial run by BMTC on a demand basis of 50-60 daily trips. Over 11,000 people are currently utilising the bus service to Terminal 2, which is approx. 600 m away from Terminal 1 of KIA. Slowly, BMTC is set to increase the number of buses operating to Terminal 2.

    Bengaluru: All international flights from KIA will move to Terminal 2 from September 1; check details

    This announcement was made through the official Twitter handle of BMTC, which said: Hello commuters, Yes, you heard it right! Now we are operating the buses from Terminal 2. For a safe, comfortable and affordable journey, opt BMTC services. Bringing our service to your doorsteps,” read the tweet.

    According to a BMTC official, they are currently operating around 60 trips per day per demand. As the number of passengers increases towards T2, the trips shall be increased. The staff has been deployed to monitor the demand at both terminals. Buses will be extended from T1 to T2. These buses will run trips to drop the passengers from both terminals to the Majestic.

    BLR Metaport: Travellers can now experience Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 in Metaverse; check details

    “The Vayu Vajra service is the most affordable compared to the sky-high prices of the cab service from the Airport. The Vayu Vajra pass must be promoted as it allows the commuters to travel in all the buses across Bengaluru,” said Srinivas, a daily commuter. 

    The Vayu Vajra gold pass by BMTC and 12 monthly passes are available for the passengers to commute in all the buses offered by BMTC. The passes of Vayu Vajra cost 3,570 per month.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 3:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    NCP Split: Will never forgive Ajit from the heart, says Sharad Pawar

    BREAKING: Will never forgive Ajit from the heart, says Sharad Pawar

    Excise policy scam: Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia AJR

    Excise policy scam: Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia

    Mangalore: NITK Student gets Rs 2.3 crore package from US-based company in off-campus drive vkp

    Mangalore: NITK Student gets Rs 2.3 crore package from US-based company in off-campus drive

    Musk Messi DiCaprio: Zomato posts AI-generated clips of celebrities as food stall owners; video goes viral snt

    Musk, Messi, DiCaprio: Zomato posts AI-generated clips of celebrities as food stall owners; video goes viral

    Delhi Metro: DMRC renames HUDA City Centre station to Gurugram City Centre AJR

    Delhi Metro: DMRC renames HUDA City Centre station to Gurugram City Centre

    Recent Stories

    NCP Split: Will never forgive Ajit from the heart, says Sharad Pawar

    BREAKING: Will never forgive Ajit from the heart, says Sharad Pawar

    Excise policy scam: Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia AJR

    Excise policy scam: Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia

    Budget to Resale value-10 things to remember before buying your house RBA EAI

    Budget to Resale value-10 things to remember before buying your house

    Mangalore: NITK Student gets Rs 2.3 crore package from US-based company in off-campus drive vkp

    Mangalore: NITK Student gets Rs 2.3 crore package from US-based company in off-campus drive

    Nia Sharma HOT Photos: Actress raises heat on Instagram in white Monokini (PICTURES) vma

    Nia Sharma HOT Photos: Actress raises heat on Instagram in white Monokini (PICTURES)

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon