BLR Metaport: Travellers can now experience Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 in Metaverse; check details

Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) claims that BLR Airport's T2 becomes one of the world's first terminals that can be experienced in the Metaverse with the new launch.

The first phase of 'BLR metaport', a metaverse experience at Bengaluru airport's terminal 2, was launched on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said in an announcement that this is the world's first airport terminal to provide flyers with a metaverse experience.

In its statement, BIAL said, "The BLR Meta port, developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Polygon, provides an immersive, three-dimensional (3D) virtual experience of BLR Airport's newly launched Terminal 2." "Interested travellers and the general public can visit www.blrmetaport.com and use their smart devices to virtually tour and navigate the new state-of-the-art terminal."

"The BLR Metaport is the outcome of the Joint Innovation Centre (JIC), which was announced in April 2022 by BIAL, AWS, and Intel. The JIC is dedicated to accelerating the development and adoption of digital solutions in aviation," it added.

The BLR Metaport is intended to provide travellers with a more enhanced digital experience. According to the announcement, a 3D interface will provide customers with new ways to interact with the airport, such as checking into flights, navigating terminals, shopping, and social aspects, like connecting with other passengers.

The latest terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport was inaugurated on November 11, 2022, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the same day, he unveiled the Kempegowda statue as the 'statue of prosperity.'

