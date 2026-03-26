Goa Sports Minister Ramesh Tawadkar hailed the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games as a cornerstone for India's Olympic future, praising the unique talent in tribal communities. The games are underway in Chhattisgarh and aim to nurture future champions.

Goa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Ramesh Tawadkar on Thursday praised the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games, currently underway in Chhattisgarh, saying tribal communities across India possess unique talent. The minister described Khelo India Tribal Games as a cornerstone for India's "future Olympic" aspirations.

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Minister for Sports, while talking to the reporters, said, "The first Tribal Festival is being held here in Chhattisgarh, featuring participation from Goa. This sports festival is already underway... Through this event, I have observed that tribal communities across India possess a distinct and unique talent of their own. To foster this innate talent, the Government of India, under the leadership of our prime minister, introduced the 'Khelo India' initiative. This program aims to nurture and develop such talent with a view to future Olympic Games..."

Additionly on Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's statement, he said, "One needs only to look at Rahul Gandhi himself to see the kind of statements he makes. While Congress once played a pivotal role in leading the nation forward in the post-independence period, it is now clearly on a downward trajectory. What more can I say?"

Union Minister Addresses Inaugural Games

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, addressed the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG), which commenced across three cities in Chhattisgarh and will continue until April 3.

According to a release, Mandaviya stated that the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 marks a historic beginning for Chhattisgarh as a permanent host, with the Games set to be organised annually across regions including Bastar, Sarguja and Raipur.

The Minister stressed that talent exists beyond urban centres, including in tribal regions, coastal areas and remote parts of the country. "Sporting talent is not limited to metropolitan cities; it thrives in tribal villages and across diverse regions of the country. The introduction of the Khelo India Tribal Games aims to identify and promote this untapped potential," he said.

Nurturing Talent and Sporting Culture

Emphasising that sports go beyond medals, the Minister noted that games instil discipline, balance and life lessons, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote a strong sporting culture in the country.

He further stated that SAI coaches will be present at the games venue and will scout talent through structured pathways, including Khelo India Centres and Centres of Excellence. Athletes will receive advanced training to compete at national and international levels.

Referring to icons such as Olympian Deepika Kumari, the Minister highlighted the longstanding contribution of tribal communities to India's sporting legacy. Mandaviya further stated that KITG will not only promote sports but also boost tourism and regional development, drawing participants and attention from across the country and globally in the coming years.

Governance Reforms and Fair Selection

Outlining the importance of transparency and good governance, the Minister said that reforms such as the Sports Governance Bill and the upcoming Khelo Bharat Niti aim to ensure fair selection processes, promote inclusivity, and provide greater opportunities for women and tribal athletes.

He further noted that performance must always be the top priority and that selection processes will be fair, transparent and monitored.

Future Outlook and Olympic Goals

The Minister also expressed confidence in India's strong performance at upcoming international events, including the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, stating that India will deliver its best-ever performance at the Asian Games.

He observed that over the past decade, India has witnessed a significant transformation in sports, driven by a comprehensive and structured approach. Initiatives such as Fit India and Khelo India have worked in tandem to broaden participation and nurture talent across the country.

Mandaviya reiterated India's aspiration to host the Olympic Games in 2036 and achieve a top 10 global sporting rank by then, with a vision to be among the top five sporting nations by 2047. (ANI)