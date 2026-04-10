BJP workers in Bathinda, Punjab, have filed a police complaint against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. They accused him of inciting unrest with his alleged "snake" remark comparing the BJP and RSS to snakes during a rally in Assam.

BJP workers in Punjab's Bathinda filed a complaint against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged "snake" remark made during an election rally in Assam, accusing him of making statements that could incite unrest in the country.

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Complaint Details and Allegations

Speaking to ANI, Punjab BJP's former state secretary Sukhpal Singh Sra said the complaint was submitted to the Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), seeking action against the Congress president.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, while addressing the Muslim community in an election rally in Assam, said that if a Muslim is offering Namaz and a snake passes by, he should kill the snake first. He said that today's snakes are the people of RSS and BJP, If you don't kill them, they will destroy you," Sra alleged.

He further claimed that the statement reflected an intention to create unrest in the country. "This clearly shows their malafide intention to create riots in the country. We have filed a complaint against Mallikarjun Kharge with the Bathinda SSP," he said.

Sra added that the party would approach the High Court if police fail to take action on the complaint. "If the police do not take action, we will approach the High Court," he said.

Protests and Complaints in Other States

Earlier, the BJP leaders and workers in Karnataka also staged a protest against Kharge over the latter's alleged "poisonous snake" jibe at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Assam. The protest was held outside the Mandya SP office in Karnataka on Wednesday.

The BJP workers demanded that Kharge be arrested for his remarks against their party and the RSS. BJP leaders, including Manjunath, Prasanna, Hosahalli Shivu, Shivakumar Aaradhya, Nithyananda, Madaraja Arasu, Mahantappa, and others, participated in the protest and filed a formal complaint with the Mandya SP.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Assam BJP lodged a police complaint against Kharge at Basistha police station in Guwahati for allegedly making derogatory speech against the BJP and RSS. (ANI)