Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge targeted PM Modi for rising fuel prices and his public outreach. He deflected questions on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Delhi meeting with party leadership, saying Rahul Gandhi will speak on the matter.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising fuel prices and his public outreach, while also reacting to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's upcoming visit to Delhi for a meeting with the party leadership.

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Responding to questions on Siddaramaiah's scheduled meeting in the national capital, Kharge said he would not comment on the matter. "I cannot comment on this. Rahul Ji will speak," Kharge told ANI.

Kharge attacks PM Modi on inflation, public outreach

He, however, launched a sharp attack on the Prime Minister over inflation and fuel prices, holding the Centre responsible for the recent hikes in petrol, diesel and LPG rates. "However, at this moment, I will simply say that Modi Ji is responsible for the hike in the prices of petrol, diesel, and gas," he said.

Kharge also criticised the Prime Minister's recent public interactions and branding exercises, referring to an online trend linked to PM Modi's interaction with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his Italy visit, where he gifted a packet of "Melody" toffees, which sparked the "Melodi" social media trend. "Furthermore, the advertisements for Parle biscuits or chocolates that he is doing demonstrate that he is not serious about improving the country's economy," Kharge said.

He also reacted to comments made by US President Donald Trump praising PM Modi, drawing a sharp comparison between the two leaders. "When people share similar traits--one is destroying the world, while the other is destroying the country--that is the very similarity between the two. That is why they praise each other. As the saying goes: 'You praise me, and I will praise you,' so this is their mutual appreciation," Kharge said.

Karnataka Congress meeting sparks speculation

His remarks came amid renewed political activity around Siddaramaiah's scheduled meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday at 11 am with the Congress leadership. Siddaramaiah has said he was invited but did not know the agenda. "I have been invited to Delhi. There is a meeting tomorrow at 11 AM; I do not know the agenda. Mr Venugopal called me to inform me about the date and time of the meeting," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

On speculation over leadership changes in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah had said, "Speculations are always there."

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, however, indicated he may not attend the meeting, saying, "I will go if called."

Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has also linked the Delhi visit to organisational consultations over Rajya Sabha elections. "Rajya Sabha elections have been notified. The party continues to have consultations. So please do not speculate. I quash all other speculations," Surjewala said.

The development comes amid ongoing political speculation in Karnataka over leadership dynamics and internal coordination within the Congress government, which is completing three years in office.

Fuel prices hiked across the country

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks amid volatility in global crude oil markets and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Following the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre.

The latest revision follows three earlier hikes on May 15, May 19 and May 23, driven by elevated global crude oil prices, currency fluctuations, and supply concerns linked to tensions in West Asia, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route. (ANI)