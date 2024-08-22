Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kharge's 'saara Hindustan humare kabze main hoga' claim if Congress wins J&K elections sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent statement that a victory in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) elections would lead to Congress controlling the entire nation has ignited a firestorm of criticism across social media platforms.

    Kharge 'saara Hindustan humare kabze main hoga' claim if Congress wins J&K elections sparks outrage (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 2:11 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent statement that a victory in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) elections would lead to Congress controlling the entire nation has ignited a firestorm of criticism across social media platforms. "Jammu & Kashmir ka chunao agar hum jeetenge, toh saara Hindustan humare kabze main hoga (If we win Jammu and Kashmir elections, then entire India will be under our control)" remarked Kharge during his two-day visit to the state.

    Kharge and Congress Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi continued their visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. They have been engaged in consultations with party workers to assess grassroots-level preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in the region. Their visit included interactions with Congress leaders from all 10 districts of the Valley and will soon extend to the Jammu region.

    The assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to be held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1, with the counting of votes set for October 4. Kharge and Gandhi were warmly received by Congress supporters upon their arrival, but the focus has now shifted to the controversy sparked by Kharge’s provocative statement.

    Kharge's has been condemned as a reckless display of ambition and political opportunism. Critics argue that his statement undermines democratic principles and could escalate regional tensions.

    One social media user expressed dismay, writing, "Kharge’s statement is a reckless display of ambition. Controlling J&K won’t grant dominion over the entire nation. Such rhetoric undermines democratic principles and risks escalating tensions."

    Another comment accused Congress of inciting a "civil and communal war," urging caution to Hindus who they claim might become targets in the current political climate.

    A third user added, "No if that happens, J&K won’t even be a part of India anymore!" This response reflects a broader concern that Kharge's comments could contribute to divisiveness and instability.

    Further criticism came from another user who labeled Kharge’s statement as a “disgraceful display of arrogance and political opportunism.” This user argued that Kharge’s comments not only undermine democratic values but also jeopardize national unity, accusing him of attempting to exploit political gains in a dangerous manner.

    Here's a look a some of the reactions to Kharge's recent statement:

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CISF personnel saves passenger's life after sudden collapse at Delhi Airport; WATCH CCTV footage shk

    CISF personnel saves passenger's life after sudden collapse at Delhi Airport; WATCH CCTV footage

    Kolkata horror: Kapil Sibal dubbed 'shameless' for laughing in SC, SG Mehta reminds of tragic loss (WATCH) snt

    Kolkata horror: Kapil Sibal dubbed 'shameless' for laughing in SC, SG Mehta reminds of tragic loss (WATCH)

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty trains in Kalaripayattu for prequel; check out his latest Instagram post vkp

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty trains in Kalaripayattu for prequel; check out his latest Instagram post

    Kolkata rape-murder: CBI alleges crime scene tampering, accuses Police of misleading family; top quotes AJR

    Kolkata rape-murder: CBI alleges crime scene tampering, accuses Police of misleading family; top quotes

    Pratap Simha speaks with Asianet News Network and says he is not BJP rebel he is loyal soldier of party vkp

    Pratap Simha EXCLUSIVE: Former MP refutes 'BJP rebel' label, affirms being loyal soldier of party

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Auto Rickshaw Permit: Weighing the Pros and Cons anr

    Kerala Auto Rickshaw Permit: Weighing the Pros and Cons

    SHOCKING Ayesha Takia latest look goes viral fan says I couldn't even recognise her RBA

    SHOCKING! Ayesha Takia's latest look goes viral; fan says 'I couldn’t even recognise her'

    iQOO Z9s to Vivo T3: Best gaming phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in August gcw

    iQOO Z9s to Vivo T3: Best gaming phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in August

    Stree 2: 6 famous HAUNTED forts of Rajasthan ATG

    Stree 2: 6 famous HAUNTED forts of Rajasthan

    Sobhita Dhulipala in Ranveer Singh's Don 3? Read details RKK

    Sobhita Dhulipala in Ranveer Singh's Don 3? Read details

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon