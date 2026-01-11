On Lal Bahadur Shastri's death anniversary, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar paid tribute, remembering his iconic 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogan and steadfast leadership.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary. He said Shastri's message of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" continues to inspire the nation even today.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister and our inspiration, Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, we pay our humble respects to him. Their message of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" continues to symbolize the nation's confidence, courage, labor, and service even today."

“अनुशासन और संयुक्त प्रयास देश के लिए ताकत के सबसे बड़े और असली स्रोत हैं” ~ लाल बहादुर शास्त्री पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री व हमारे प्रेरणास्रोत, लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी की पुण्यतिथि पर हम उन्हें सादर नमन करते हैं। “जय जवान, जय किसान” का उनका संदेश आज भी देश के आत्मविश्वास, साहस, श्रम… pic.twitter.com/oxk3mZe7kK — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 11, 2026

Kharge said that in difficult times, he provided strong and skilful guidance to the country, strengthened respect for farmers, accelerated reforms and showed India's resolve during the 1965 war. "In difficult times, he provided skilful leadership to the nation. He gave new strength to the respect for farmers, accelerated reforms, and showed direction to India's resolve in the 1965 war. His simple life and high ideals will remain an inspiration for every generation. Our heartfelt tribute," the post read.

Other Leaders Pay Homage

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to Shastri, remembering his honesty, sense of duty and leadership.

Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji led the nation with strong resolve. He believed that strength lay in honesty, restraint and duty to the people. Tributes to the great leader on his Punyatithi. His words and conduct still offer timeless lessons in serving the nation. pic.twitter.com/41dv1TvKxc — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 11, 2026

"Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji led the nation with strong resolve. He believed that strength lay in honesty, restraint and duty to the people. Tributes to the great leader on his Punyatithi. His words and conduct still offer timeless lessons in serving the nation," Assam CM said in a post on X.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri's leadership, reforms, and the lasting message of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan."

Humble tributes to the steadfast former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary. He guided India through challenging times with courage, implementing reforms that strengthened agriculture, improved nutrition, and reinforced national security. His slogan “Jai… pic.twitter.com/OPr8FOAJZg — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) January 11, 2026

"Humble tributes to the steadfast former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary. He guided India through challenging times with courage, implementing reforms that strengthened agriculture, improved nutrition, and reinforced national security. His slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" reflected his commitment to both soldiers and farmers, leaving a legacy of leadership that continues to inspire," Shivakumar said.

About Lal Bahadur Shastri

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India and served from 1964 to 1966. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan.

Former PM Shastri was a visionary leader who understood people's language and who led the country towards progress. (ANI)