Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended Buddha Purnima greetings, stating Lord Buddha's teachings of compassion, non-violence, and equality offer timeless wisdom for humanity, especially in an age marked by conflict and uncertainty.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, highlighting the enduring relevance of Lord Buddha's teachings of compassion, non-violence and equality. On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, we extend our warm greetings to everyone. The life and teachings of Lord Buddha hold timeless, eternal and universal wisdom. His message of truth, compassion, non-violence, mindfulness, and equality not only shaped our civilisation… pic.twitter.com/0mfvxhxwr6 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 1, 2026

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Kharge's Message on Buddha Purnima

In a post on X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the life and message of Lord Buddha continue to offer universal wisdom for humanity. He wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, we extend our warm greetings to everyone. The life and teachings of Lord Buddha hold timeless, eternal and universal wisdom. His message of truth, compassion, non-violence, mindfulness, and equality not only shaped our civilisation but continues to guide humanity in an age marked by conflict and uncertainty."

Emphasising the importance of inner peace and harmony, the Congress President added, "His path reminds us that inner peace is the foundation of a just and harmonious world. May harmony prevail, bonds of fraternity deepen, and our lives be guided by virtue."

About Buddha Purnima (Vesak)

Buddha Purnima marks the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is also known as Vesak. Buddha, regarded as the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on Shukla Purnima of Baisakh month in the lunar calendar.

There is a coincidence that the dates (lunar calendar) the Buddha was born, attained wisdom, and Mahaparinirvan (passing away) fall on the same.

Buddha was born in the royal family of King Suddhodhan and Queen Mayadevi, who had left his palace at the age of 29 for penance. He is also regarded as the 'Light of Asia.'

In 1999, it became an UN-designated day to acknowledge the contribution of Buddhism to society. It is considered a 'triple-blessed day' as Tathagata Gautam Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and Maha Parinirvana.

Buddha Purnima falls on a full moon night, usually between April and May.

Many devotees visit the Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, located in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, on this occasion. Bodhi Temple is the location where Lord Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment. (ANI)