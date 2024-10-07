Khalistanis in Canada call for PM Modi's assassination, poster with bullet mark sparks outrage (WATCH)

In a shocking development that has ignited widespread outrage, Khalistani supporters in Canada were recently seen displaying disturbing posters calling for the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a shocking development that has ignited widespread outrage, Khalistani supporters in Canada were recently seen displaying disturbing posters calling for the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The poster features an image of Modi with a bullet hole marked on his forehead, prompting strong condemnation from various quarters.

Social media users reacted strongly to the alarming imagery, with one user on X stating, “This is deeply concerning and unacceptable. Such actions and rhetoric threaten public safety and promote hatred.” Another echoed this sentiment, declaring, “This is not the way to address issues! Inciting violence is never acceptable!” A third user added, “Karma will bite back to Khalistanis,” reflecting the frustration and anger shared by many.

A fourth user remarked, "Disgraceful. Trudeau's Canada Turns a Blind Eye to Hate & Terrorism! Khalistanis openly call for PM Modi’s assassination, plaster his face with bullet holes, and label Hindus as terrorists—all under Justin Trudeau’s nose. Is this the “freedom” Canada stands for? A safe haven for extremists to plot violence and spread hate against the world's largest democracy? Trudeau, you’ve let your country become a breeding ground for hate-mongers and terrorists, and the world is watching. Stop this madness or be remembered as the PM who enabled extremism on Canadian soil!"

The viral poster comes amid escalating tensions between India and Canada, particularly after New Delhi lodged serious protests against the Khalistani movement advocating for a separate Sikh homeland.

Canada's Deputy Foreign Minister, David Morrison, recently reaffirmed the country’s stance on this contentious issue, stating, "Canada's policy is very clear that India's territorial integrity must be respected. There's one India, and that's been made very clear."

This significant statement was made during a public hearing of the Canadian Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa on October 4. Regarding the activities of Khalistan supporters in Canada, the minister described them as "awful but lawful."

"There are things that many of us want not to see but that are protected under Freedom of Speech rights," he added.

On June 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau engaged in a brief conversation during the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region. This exchange occurred amidst significant tensions in India-Canada relations.

The deteriorating ties between India and Canada began following Trudeau's allegations in September last year. Trudeau suggested that Indian agents might have been involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an Indian-origin Canadian citizen and a prominent figure within the pro-Khalistani community, who was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18, 2023.

India rejected these allegations as “absurd,” maintaining that the core issue in the bilateral relationship is Canada’s tolerance of pro-Khalistani elements operating from its soil.

Vinay Kwatra, India's former Foreign Secretary, articulated this concern, stating that India expects Canada to take strong action against those promoting extremism and violence. Nijjar had been designated as a terrorist by India, and his murder is currently being investigated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

As the poster continues to circulate, Canadian authorities face mounting pressure to address the implications of such violent rhetoric while simultaneously balancing diplomatic relations with India. The situation remains delicate, with many calling for a more robust stance against hate speech and violence incited by extremist groups within Canada.

