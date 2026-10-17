Keralam government announced a major push to modernise pilgrimage destinations like Sabarimala, Guruvayur, and others under a "Tirupati model" plan. High-level reviews were held to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming Sabarimala season.

Keralam State Devaswom and Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Saturday announced a major push to modernise the state's premier pilgrimage destinations following high-level coordination reviews ahead of the upcoming Sabarimala season. Speaking to ANI in Pathanamthitta, the Minister said that comprehensive discussions were held to streamline operations between the key departments to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

"Discussions were conducted regarding the development projects undertaken by the Devaswom Board, stock inventory, and inter-departmental coordination between Health, Devaswom, and Police. Operations are currently well-coordinated, and the situation is being continuously monitored," Muraleedharan said.

'Tirupati Model' Development Plan

The state government is officially moving forward with its budget-announced "Tirupati model" development plan. Under this initiative, four major religious centers—Sabarimala, Guruvayur, Kottiyoor, and Thiruvallam—will be transformed into fully equipped pilgrim tourism hubs. The upgrade aims to streamline infrastructure, crowd management, and visitor amenities to match world-class religious tourism standards.

The Minister added that he would personally visit the shrine on the opening day of the pilgrimage season to assess ground-level arrangements. "I will personally revisit on November 17th, the first day of the pilgrimage season, to review all arrangements. At present, we are satisfied with the progress of the work," he stated.

Touching upon long-term infrastructure and pilgrim management reforms, the Minister reiterated the state government's plan to develop prominent temple circuits along the lines of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). "Regarding the proposed Tirupati model, the initiative was officially announced in the budget. Under this plan, Sabarimala, Guruvayur, Kottiyoor, and Thiruvallam in Thiruvananthapuram will be developed as pilgrim tourism hubs," the Minister added.

The annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season attracts millions of devotees from across the country to the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, requiring extensive logistics, crowd management, and healthcare infrastructure.

Shift from Ad Hoc Fixes to Long-Term Strategy

The Keralam government is preparing to transition from short-term seasonal fixes to a comprehensive, long-term infrastructure overhaul at Sabarimala, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President K Jayakumar said on Saturday. Clarifying Chief Minister's remarks on adopting a "Tirupati model" for the hill shrine, Jayakumar stated that a high-level meeting will be convened after the conclusion of the upcoming pilgrimage season to formulate permanent master plans for infrastructure development and crowd management.

Speaking to ANI, the TDB President emphasised that the state government aims to overhaul the traditional, piecemeal approach to managing the massive influx of devotees at the Lord Ayyappa temple. "What the Chief Minister meant is that while we are currently preparing for this year's festival, he wants us to engage in long-term planning starting next year. Once the season concludes, the government intends to convene a comprehensive meeting to formulate long-term projects to permanently improve infrastructure and management at Sabarimala. That is what he meant by adopting a 'Tirupati model.' Historically, our approach has been ad hoc, focusing only on immediate seasonal requirements. The Chief Minister envisions a long-term strategy where projects are systematically executed and operations run seamlessly. While implementing such a vision takes time, I am confident the government will fulfill this mandate...", he said.

High-Level Review and Ground Inspection

Ahead of the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season, Keralam Chief Minister on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting in Pathanamthitta to assess arrangements, followed by a personal inspection of ground-level facilities at Sannidhanam, State Minister for Tourism, Cinema, and Culture PC Vishnunadh said.

Talking to ANI, Vishnunadh stated that eight cabinet ministers and senior officials from various departments took part in the crucial meeting to present their operational blueprints focused on pilgrim welfare and logistical readiness. "We convened a high-level review meeting to assess preparations for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season, presided over by the Chief Minister. Following the meeting, the Chief Minister visited Sannidhanam to personally inspect ground-level arrangements. Eight cabinet ministers and officials from various departments attended to present their operational blueprints for pilgrim welfare. During the budget presentation, the Chief Minister—who also holds the Finance portfolio—announced a comprehensive Tirupati-model development project aimed at upgrading Sabarimala’s infrastructure and pilgrim amenities. Given the tight two-month window available for this season, large-scale implementation will begin immediately following the conclusion of the current pilgrimage. Our objective is to ensure optimal facilities for devotees visiting from across India and abroad. The meeting was highly productive, and a follow-up review will take place in 20 days to monitor implementation", he said. (ANI)