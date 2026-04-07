BJP Keralam President Rajeev Chandrasekhar is confident of a victory in the upcoming Assembly Election. CM Pinarayi Vijayan asserts LDF will retain power, citing development, while Congress' Priyanka Gandhi calls the LDF government corrupt.

BJP Keralam President Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed strong confidence in a BJP victory for the upcoming Keralam Assembly Election, asserting that a significant change is coming to the state on April 9th. He stated that the party is confident the people will provide them with a clear mandate to bring a change in the state. "You can feel the excitement, can feel the energy. There is going to be a change in Kerala on April 9th...We have put forth in front of the people of Kerala our vision of development...We are very, very confident that the people will give us a clear mandate to bring change to Kerala, which the LDF and the UDF have not been able to do for the last 70 years..." Chandrasekhar told ANI.

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Campaigning Ends for High-Stakes Poll Battle

Meanwhile, the campaigning has ended for the high-stakes political battles in Assam, Keralam and Puducherry on Tuesday as leaders across political parties sought to woo voters through a series of promises and made strong attacks on their political opponents.

Major Fronts State Their Case

LDF Seeks Third Term

In Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is seeking a third successive term. The LDF created a record in 2021 as it retained the southern state, which has seen power alternating between the coalitions led by CPI(M) and Congress. Having missed the bus in 2021, the Congress-led United Democratic Front is hopeful of winning the assembly polls riding on its promises and what its leaders call a "yearning for change". The elections are also crucial for the Left Front as Kerala is the only state where it is in power, having been squeezed in Tripura and West Bengal. The BJP, which has been gaining vote share in the state, is also hopeful of its prospects in the southern state.

Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that despite limited campaign time, the people of Keralam are firmly with the LDF, and there is no anti-incumbency sentiment in the state. Speaking at a Meet the Leader programme in Kannur, he said the absence of anti-incumbency has left the opposition disappointed. He claimed that 97% of the promises made in the 2021 elections have been fulfilled, and that the government has successfully combined development and welfare initiatives over the past ten years. "This progress must continue for a comprehensive New Keralam," he said.

UDF Alleges Corruption

However, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday called the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-led government "corrupt" and expressed belief that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is competent to lead the state.

Speaking with reporters, Priyanka Gandhi claimed that the ruling government in Keralam has no ideology left, accusing it of "making deals with the BJP." "I want to say to the people (of Keralam) that you have a corrupt government, a govt which has no ideology left because they are making deals with the BJP. You need a government, especially at this time when there are more troubles coming your way. You need a government with a vision and one that stands for you and understands your problems and also is not afraid of the Opposition. I believe the UDF has enough competence and experience amongst its leaders to provide leadership to the state," she said.

Election and Counting Dates

The Kerala Legislative Assembly election will be held in a single phase on April 9, with vote counting scheduled for May 4. Around 2.7 crore electors are expected to participate in the election.