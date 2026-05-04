Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala calls UDF's victory in Keralam Assembly Election 2026 a 'clear rejection' of the LDF's 10-year rule. Hailing the mandate as 'historic', he credited the win to a united campaign and anti-incumbency.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday described the Keralam Assembly Election 2026 verdict as a "clear rejection" of the Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s decade-long rule, after securing a resounding victory from the Haripad Assembly constituency by a margin of 23,377 votes. The senior Congress leader, who also chaired the United Democratic Front (UDF) campaign committee, credited the electorate for delivering what he termed a "historic and inevitable" mandate.

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Addressing reporters here, Chennithala said, "This victory shows that it was a historical inevitability. I see this as a public verdict that took into account the miseries, difficulties, and crises experienced by the people of Kerala during the last 10 years."

He added, "We are very much thankful to the Kerala public and voters. This verdict makes us more responsible, and we accept it with humility and respect."

UDF Surges Ahead, Set to Form Government

The Congress-led UDF surged ahead in trends released by the Election Commission, crossing the majority mark in the 140-member Assembly and signalling a return to power after 10 years. Congress is leading in a significant number of seats, alongside allies including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), while the ruling LDF led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan trails behind.

Celebrations erupted at the Congress headquarters as senior leaders, including KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, and Sunny Joseph, gathered to mark the party's strong performance. Party workers cut cakes and raised slogans, hailing the verdict as a mandate for change.

Chennithala on Decisive Win

Chennithala attributed the victory not only to anti-incumbency but also to a united campaign and a positive agenda. "UDF workers and leaders worked with one mind. We had assessed from the beginning that we would reach 100 seats, and what has happened now is clear to the people of Kerala," he said.

He also highlighted the role of Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi in guiding the campaign.

Personal Victory and Future Governance

Reflecting on his personal victory, Chennithala thanked the voters of Haripad, recalling his long-standing association with the constituency. "The people who elected me at the age of 26 have increased my majority in every election... now they have made me win with 23,377 votes. I express my gratitude to the people of Haripad," he said.

He emphasised that the UDF would move forward with humility and responsibility, focusing on governance and fulfilling its promises. "This is a collective victory. We are not arrogant; we will work to meet the aspirations of the people," he added, as counting continued across the state.

On Leadership and LDF's Defeat

Further speaking on leadership, he clarified, "The Congress high command will decide who will be the Chief Minister."

"The positive agenda proposed by the Congress-led UDF as well as the anti-incumbency of this government, both helped us to get this kind of a majority...This is the last government of the Communist Party in India was Pinarayi Vijayan's government. It is now lost this election. And I think that they will learn lessons from this defeat. Their authoritarian attitude and their dictatorial policies had led to this kind of a rout in the state of Kerala." Chennithala added. (ANI)