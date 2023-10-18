Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Youth slits own throat after stabbing lover in Thiruvananthapuram

    The girl was seriously injured and was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 3:29 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A youth tried to commit suicide after stabbing his lover in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, (Oct 18). Ramya Rajeev, a native of Nemom, was stabbed by her lover Deepak.

    The girl was seriously injured and was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. After the incident, Deepak slit his own throat with a knife. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

    Both of them were in love for four years. Ramya and Deepak were talking in front of her house around 8:30 in the morning. Rajeev came to her home and asked her to come along with him. When Ramya refused, he stabbed her with a knife. The Nemom police have registered a case and started an investigation.
     

