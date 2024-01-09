Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil arrested for protest in Secretariat

    Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested by the Cantonment police from his residence in Adoor, Pathanamthitta on Tuesday (Jan 09) in connection with the protest held in Secretariat.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 9:02 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Youth Congress (YC) State president Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested by the police in connection with the Secretariat protest against police during the Nava Kerala Sadas. The Cantonment police arrived at his house in Pathanamthitta to record his arrest. Previously, 24 Youth Congress workers were arrested in connection with the incident.

    Rahul has been booked under the IPC 1860 Sections of 143,147,148,149,283,332,333,353,326. He has also been booked under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

    On December 20, YC coordinated a protest march to the Secretariat over attacks on its activists and those of KSU. The situation escalated into violence as police and members of the Congress youth outfit engaged in fighting. Opposition leader VD Satheesan is the first accused in the case. Shafi Parambil (MLA), and M Vincent (MLA), have also been booked. 

    The police action that burst into the house in the morning was met with opposition from Congress workers. The leaders of Congress claimed that the police had surrounded the entire house and that this action was akin to apprehending a terrorist. During the protest in Secretariat, Rahul Mamkoottathil was hit on the head by a lathi, and vice-president Albin Varkey, had sustained injuries in the clash with police. 

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 9:16 AM IST
