    Kerala: Youth Congress President Rahul Mamkootathil gets bail in Secretariat march violence case

    Youth Congress State President Rahul Mamkootathil got bail in the Youth Congress Secretariat March violence case. He was arrested by the police in connection with the Secretariat protest against police during the Nava Kerala Sadas. The Cantonment police arrived at his house in Pathanamthitta to record his arrest.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Congress State President Rahul Mamkootathil got bail in the Youth Congress Secretariat March violence case. The case was registered by the Cantonment Police.  With this, Rahul has been granted bail in all four cases of Secretariat March. The DGP office will consider the bail plea soon. He will be released soon.

    He was arrested by the police in connection with the Secretariat protest against police during the Nava Kerala Sadas. The Cantonment police arrived at his house in Pathanamthitta to record his arrest. Previously, 24 Youth Congress workers were arrested in connection with the incident.

    Rahul has been booked under the IPC 1860 Sections of 143,147,148,149,283,332,333,353,326. He has also been booked under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, of 1984.

    On December 20, YC coordinated a protest march to the Secretariat over attacks on its activists and those of KSU. The situation escalated into violence as police and members of the Congress youth outfit engaged in fighting. Opposition leader VD Satheesan is the first accused in the case. Shafi Parambil (MLA), and M Vincent (MLA), have also been booked.
     

