Kerala: Woman arrested for extorting Rs 3 crore by pretending to be RBI employee

A woman was arrested for extorting money from people by pretending to be an employee of the Reserve Bank of India. The woman allegedly extorted money from several individuals, including a gold merchant.

Malappuram: A woman was arrested for extorting money from people by pretending to be an employee of the Reserve Bank of India. The police arrested Shibila for extorting Rs 3 crore from the public. The police said that people even fall for the promise of arranging a loan from the Reserve Bank. She has duped many people by offering them loans and jobs in the name of RBI.

She was arrested for making fake promises about securing jobs in Canada and extorting Rs 10 lakh from a person in Akambadam. The woman allegedly extorted money from several individuals, including a gold merchant. To carry out the fraud, she falsely claimed to have a job at the Reserve Bank office in Thiruvananthapuram, deceiving her relatives and locals. She engaged in fraudulent activities by offering various loans and extorting Rs 80 lakh from a jewelry businessman in Akambadam and Salem. She again laundered around Rs 30 lakh to pay off interest.

The jewelry businessman became suspicious when asked for more money. He later enquired at the Thiruvananthapuram Reserve Bank office and it was revealed that no such person worked there. An arrest warrant was issued by the Salem Mettur court based on a businessman's complaint. The police also registered a case on the complaint of another young man. Similar complaints against the accused have been reported in Wayanad, Malappuram, and Thrissur districts.

The accused stated that she is a PG-degree holder and a divorcee. Upon hearing about her arrest, many people went to Nilambur station to file complaints. Cases against her have also been registered at Ambalavayal, Mannuthi, and Wadakkanchery stations. The arrest was carried out by a team led by SI Mujeeb, ASI Sudhir, T. Sajesh, Sunu, and Dansaf. The accused was taken to court and has been remanded.



