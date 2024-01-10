Kerala: Woman allegedly strangled to death in Thiruvananthapuram

A woman who stepped out of the house on the pretext of going to the hospital was found dead in an empty house in Thiruvananthapuram. The Palode police arrested the suspect under mysterious circumstances.

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman who stepped out of the house on the pretext of going to the hospital was found dead in an empty house in Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased has been identified as Sunila, the wife of Sibi in Thiruvananthapuram. The police said that the young woman was strangled to death by her lover.

The police have taken her lover, Achu, into custody from Palode. Sunila leaves home on Monday morning, stating that she is going to medical college with her friend. Her relatives tried to contact her when she had not come home by evening. Later, her parents and husband complained to the police. During the inspection, the woman was found dead inside an empty home in Kallankudi.

At the same time, the mystery of the murder unfolded when Achu was seen suspiciously at Panayamutta and was interrogated by the police. Achu told the police that the two were close earlier and decided to die as they could not live together and decided to commit suicide after killing Sunila.

The police said that the accused was preparing to leave the place after committing the murder. The Palode police arrested the suspect under mysterious circumstances. The Palode police handed over the accused to Vithura police. The Vithura police said that further investigation is going on in the incident. Sunila has a four-year-old child.